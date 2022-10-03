Buying Guides
by Review Geek

The First All-Electric Maserati GT Packs 760 HP and More

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Maserati GT Folgore EV
Maserati

Maserati recently confirmed its plan to go all-electric in the years ahead, and today, the Italian luxury vehicle maker unveiled more details about its electric GranTurismo Folgore coupe.

As expected, the new GranTurismo Folgore will be Maserati’s first all-electric vehicle to hit the streets and its first EV GT model. It’ll arrive before the Grecale electric SUV it announced in March. And while we still don’t have much information on this Italian beauty, the Maserati GT Folgore EV will deliver plenty of power with a tri-motor setup producing 760 horsepower.

The electrified GranTurismo gets all that power from a 92kWh battery and 800V architecture, one that’s capable of 270kW fast-charging speeds. The luxury carmaker says it’ll get around 62 miles of range after five minutes on a charger, which is great. However, the number you really want to know is the 0-62MPH time, which is reportedly around 2.7 seconds. The Maserati GT Folgore EV will have a top speed of 198.9 MPH.

Maserati GT EV
You can see the charge door on the bottom left. Maserati

While the company detailed a similar model with a twin-turbo V6, we’re excited about the electrified option that’s on the way soon. More importantly, the regular gas variant and the first-ever EV have a similar overall design, including sitting low to the ground.

In fact, Maserati says this is the lowest-sitting EV on the market, helping to deliver improved agility, performance, and top speeds. For example, most EVs from Tesla and even Porsche have a “skateboard” design with the battery packs sitting under the seats and down the entire underbody.

With the Maserati Folgore, the battery pack is in a T-bone shape that avoids putting the battery modules under the seats. Maserati says this “zero compromises” approach offers an improved hip-point, so you’ll sit lower in the vehicle for an authentic luxury sportscar feel.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get too many details, and the press release didn’t have a single interior photo. That said, expect a much-improved cabin, along with a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, and an extra 8.8-inch “comfort display.”

We’re hearing it could cost upwards of $170,000+ when it arrives in the fall of 2023.

via Engadget

