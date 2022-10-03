Buying Guides
Leaked Pixel 7 Pro Ad Reveals a New Camera Mode

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
A close-up of the Pixel 7 Pro rear camera array.
Google

We’re only a few days away from Google’s Pixel 7 launch event. Still, last-minute leaks taste the sweetest. And thanks to SnoopyTech, we now have leaked advertisements for the Pixel 7, the premium Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch.

These advertisements are intended for regular people, not dorks. They don’t contain a ton of groundbreaking information. And in fact, most of the features mentioned in these ads are things that debuted on previous Pixel devices, such as Magic Eraser.

But the Pixel 7 Pro ad highlights an interesting addition to Google’s flagship phone—a “Macro Focus” mode that lets you take detailed close-up shots of small subjects.

This isn’t a “new camera.” Instead, it seems that one of the Pixel 7 Pro’s cameras can pull double-duty as a macro lens. Since this feature isn’t mentioned in the base model Pixel 7 advertisement, we can assume that the Pixel 7 Pro’s exclusive telephoto lens is responsible for “Macro Focus” mode.

Interestingly, Google mentions a new “Cinematic” video mode in its base model Pixel 7 ad. It’s similar to the “Cinematic” mode on iPhone, providing a dramatic background-blur effect that helps your video’s subject stand out. (This feature is probably included with Pixel 7 Pro as well.)

The leaked Pixel Watch ad is a bit boring, and as expected, Fitbit integration and hands-free Google Assistant are the smartwatch’s defining features. Unfortunately, Google doesn’t discuss the Pixel Watch’s battery life in this advertisement.

The Made By Google launch event airs October 6th. Join our free newsletter for daily updates ahead of the event, plus all of our Google product reviews.

Source: SnoopyTech 

