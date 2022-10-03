Leaked Pixel 7 Pro Ad Reveals a New Camera Mode

We’re only a few days away from Google’s Pixel 7 launch event. Still, last-minute leaks taste the sweetest. And thanks to SnoopyTech, we now have leaked advertisements for the Pixel 7, the premium Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch.

These advertisements are intended for regular people, not dorks. They don’t contain a ton of groundbreaking information. And in fact, most of the features mentioned in these ads are things that debuted on previous Pixel devices, such as Magic Eraser.

But the Pixel 7 Pro ad highlights an interesting addition to Google’s flagship phone—a “Macro Focus” mode that lets you take detailed close-up shots of small subjects.

This isn’t a “new camera.” Instead, it seems that one of the Pixel 7 Pro’s cameras can pull double-duty as a macro lens. Since this feature isn’t mentioned in the base model Pixel 7 advertisement, we can assume that the Pixel 7 Pro’s exclusive telephoto lens is responsible for “Macro Focus” mode.

Interestingly, Google mentions a new “Cinematic” video mode in its base model Pixel 7 ad. It’s similar to the “Cinematic” mode on iPhone, providing a dramatic background-blur effect that helps your video’s subject stand out. (This feature is probably included with Pixel 7 Pro as well.)

The leaked Pixel Watch ad is a bit boring, and as expected, Fitbit integration and hands-free Google Assistant are the smartwatch’s defining features. Unfortunately, Google doesn’t discuss the Pixel Watch’s battery life in this advertisement.

