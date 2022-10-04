Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Google's Stylish New Nest WiFi Pro 6E Arrives for $199

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

1 min read
Google Nest WiFi Pro router colors
Ahead of its October 6th hardware event and after countless leaks and rumors, Google has officially announced the all-new Nest WiFi Pro with 6E. The powerful new router is $199, comes in four stylish new colors, and will be available in late October.

While it’s more expensive than the previous model, as expected, Wi-Fi 6E is a vast improvement over the older generation, plus Google is offering 2-pack and 3-pack options with heavy price discounts.

The all-new Google Nest Wifi Pro with 6E is an enhanced mesh Wi-Fi system capable of delivering excellent internet speeds and signal good enough to cover a 2,200 square-ft house. Those with bigger homes can add multiple Pros to complete the setup.

Nst WiFi Pro rear ports
So what is Wi-Fi 6E, and why should you upgrade? Well, Wi-Fi 6E can significantly improve the wireless internet experience in your home. 6E improves the existing Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, delivering improved speeds, lower latency, and better performance thanks to the 6 GHz spectrum.

The biggest difference is the 6 GHz spectrum isn’t as congested with devices, routers, and other things that can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal and performance. Think of it like driving on a highway in the fast lane vs. slow and congested city streets. You get a clear and direct path to a smooth and reliable internet connection.

Wi-Fi 6E offers speeds up to two times faster than Wi-Fi 6, and Google’s new Nest WiFi Pro will take full advantage of that. Google claims the Pro is built with intelligent software that can constantly analyze your network performance and optimize your connection. It’ll even jump to a different band to improve speeds. Then, prioritization software automatically enhances high-bandwidth activities like video calls, gaming, or steaming.

The new Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E comes in four stylish colors; Snow, Linen, Fog, and Lemongrass, and it doesn’t have ugly antennas and blinking lights. Basically, it’ll blend in with your decor instead of being an eye sore.

Additionally, Google confirmed its new router doubles as a Thread border router and will be a Matter hub when that platform finally arrives. Buyers can easily set up everything in the new and improved Google Home app.

The Nest WiFi Pro is $199 for a single device, $299 for a 2-pack, or $399 for a 3-pack, covering up to 6,600 square feet. Pre-orders are available from October 4th and will start shipping on October 27th.

