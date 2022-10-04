Netgear’s New M6 5G Mobile Hotspot Is Unlocked for Any Carrier

After the success of its unlocked M5 5G mobile hotspot, Netgear is back with something even better. The new Nighthawk M6 5G (MR6150) offers speeds up to 2.5Gbps on supported network plans, and when plugged in for home use, it has a range of 2,000 square feet.

Like its predecessor, the Nighthawk M6 5G can support 32 simultaneous device connections. It has a small display so users can easily manage connectivity options, and it has Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C ports to help maximize internet speed on your favorite devices.

But technically speaking, the M6 5G is about 20% faster than the M5 5G. It also adds 160MHz capabilities, which provides a maximum 3.6Gbps device connectivity for select Wi-Fi 6 products.

Removing the M6 5G’s battery and plugging it into a wall activates “In-Home Performance Mode.” This boosts the router’s effective range to 2,000 square feet. That said, Netgear hasn’t revealed the M6 5G’s range when in mobile mode.

You can pre-order the Nighthawk M6 5G mobile router today for $799. Again, this is an unlocked device, and it does not include a 5G plan or SIM card.

