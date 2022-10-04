Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
Namecheap Slashes Domain Prices Through October 12th

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
1 min read
Namecheap website open in a browser on a computer screen.
Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve been waiting to register a new .com domain name, now’s the time to take action. Namecheap is celebrating its 22nd birthday by offering up to 44% off the most popular domain registrations.

Registering a new .com domain only costs $7.88 throughout the sale, down from the regular $13.98 per year. You can also get 22% off other popular domains like .net, .co, .org, .info, .ca, xyz, and .us.

Namecheap Birthday Sale prices graphic.
Namecheap

And it’s not just new registrations. If you have a .com that you’ve been meaning to transfer from another hosting service, Namecheap is also offering 44% off transfers. Just apply the promo code BDAYTRANSFER22 when you check out. You can use the discount for up to 100 domain transfers.

The 5 Best Website Builders
RELATEDThe 5 Best Website Builders

However, this deal does not apply to every domain out there; premium domains, which are usually short in length and contain real words, are still full price.

If you already have the domain you want at Namecheap, there’s something for you too. On the final two days of the sale (October 11th and 12th), Namecheap will knock 15% off all renewals. It’s an excellent opportunity to add years to your domain registrations for a significant discount.

Namecheap Birthday Sale

Save up to 44% new .com registrations, 44% off domain transfers, and 15% off renewals through October 12th.

Shop Now
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »