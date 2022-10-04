Buying Guides
Yamaha’s New Full-Suspension Ebikes Are Ready to Shred the Trails

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 2 min read
Yamaha ebike Moro 5
Yamaha

Yamaha’s electric bike division recently announced two new full-suspension ebikes ready to shred some trails and a capable new gravel bike. Building on the success of the YDX-MORO, riders now have two upgraded eMTB options worth considering.

The Yamaha YDX-MORO 05 and YDX-MORO 07 full-suspension and all-electric mountain bikes are finally here with a race-proven design, a newer PW-X3 ebike motor and drive unit, 500W of power, several pedal-assist modes, and all sorts of high-end components. As expected, they’re fairly expensive.

Both new YDX bikes utilize the company’s unique dual-twin tube frame, which reportedly improves durability and handling. However, the star of the show is the new motor powering both bikes, as it’s lighter, faster, stronger, and more responsive.

Charge up these capable bikes, then use any of the five pedal assist modes (including a walk-assist) and hit the trail. There’s even a new “automatic” mode that will intelligently select from all the ride modes based on the situation, meaning all you have to do is enjoy the wind in your hair and pedal away. Here’s what Yamaha had to say about its new lineup:

“The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology, and the smoothest assist delivery ever felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package.” Then went on to say, “The PW-X3 drive unit is 10% lighter and 20% smaller while producing more torque and the most ‘Pure Ride’ feeling of any e-MTB on the market.”

The model shown above is the more expensive YDX-MORO 07, which will run you around $6,400 when it arrives in December. This bike packs tubeless REKON and Maxxis tires, a TranzX 30.9mm dropper seat post, and high-end Shimano XT components throughout. You’ll also notice Magura MT5 hydraulic disc brakes to control those large 203mm rotors. It’s available in two colors, and potential buyers can get a full spec list at the Yamaha website.

Additionally, Yamaha unleashed the more affordable YDX-MORO 05, which only comes in green and will cost $5,800. You’re getting a similar overall package as the 07. This model comes with the Magura MT30 hydraulic brake system and is outfitted with Shimano’s capable DEORE line of components instead of XT optionsBuyersrs will still enjoy a RockShox Revelation RC front fork with 160mm of travel and a RockShox Deluxe rear shock delivering 150mm as you go down trails.

Yamaha electric gravel bike
Yamaha

And finally, Yamaha announced an all-new gravel bike with the Wabash RT. The company says it has a “new school” geometry and a powerful 70Nm of torque with the rugged PW-ST drive unit, making for a great ride. Like the new MORO line above, the Wabash RT features “zero cadence” technology where the minute the system feels you pedal, it’ll kick into gear with instant power.

Interestingly enough, Yamaha mentioned the RT comes in three sizes, then each size has an adjustable frame and suspension, meaning it’ll fit each individual rider perfectly like never before.

This gravel bike will run you $4,000 and packs high-end Shimano GRX components, an 11-speed cassette, along with Maxxis Rambler 700 tires. It looks like a great option for those that don’t need a suspension bike.

via Electrek

