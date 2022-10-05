Buying Guides
It’s Time to Replace Your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL Smartphone

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
1 min read
Right on time, Google just released its October update for Pixel phones, delivering new features and bug fixes for devices like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, this is also the last security update for Google’s aging Pixel 4 smartphone, and it will not receive further software updates either.

The three-year-old Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are no longer supported by Google. The phones received three years of patches and Android OS updates, and now it’s the end of the line.

This means your Pixel 4 phone will not receive the Android 14 update in 2023, will likely not receive any new security patches, and will stop getting new features. If you own a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you should probably start looking for a new phone.

For those wondering, the more affordable Pixel 4a is good until August next year, as it arrived later than the flagship phones mentioned above.

While this October Pixel release includes several changes and all the latest security patches Google’s other phones are getting, that’s it. The only bug fix for the Pixel 4 is a patch to improve “an issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets.”

It’s unfortunate to see these phones reach the end of their life so early, but at the same time, the Pixel 4 was probably our least favorite Pixel phone ever. Google has since moved on to bigger and better things. Plus, that’ll continue with the new Pixel 7 series, which would be a solid replacement for your old phone.

Don’t expect any surprise software updates for the aging Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at this point. Without receiving security updates, both phones are more vulnerable to attacks in the future, and you won’t enjoy the latest and greatest features. And while the developer community will likely keep them running for a few years with unofficial software updates, that’s a hassle.

In closing, Pixel 4 owners should start looking for a new phone, consider what features they want the most, then choose an updated device from our roundup below.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Amazon

$816.43
$999.99 Save 18%
Best Midrange
Google Pixel 6
Shop Now
Best Budget
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Shop Now
Best Premium
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon

$993.50
$1199.99 Save 17%
Best Small
Google Pixel 4a
Shop Now
Best Foldable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Shop Now
