Made by Google: What to Expect From the Pixel 7 Event

We have high expectations for Google’s fall hardware event this year. While the stars of the show are the new Pixel 7 and the first-ever Pixel Watch, you can expect to see even more when the event kicks off on October 6th at 10 AM ET.

At this point, we know almost everything about the Pixel 7 phones, plus leaks and rumors continue to pour in. That said, Google likely has a few other things up its sleeve, and here’s everything you need to know.

How to Watch the Made by Google Event?

You’ll be able to watch the official “Made by Google” hardware launch event tomorrow, October 6th, starting at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT. As expected, the entire event will be streaming live on YouTube. Then, we’re expecting several of the products announced to be available for pre-order at the end of the show or within the next few days, according to a Google teaser video.

A New Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

In a surprise turn of events, Google gave us our first glimpse of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones this spring at its May developer event. Yes, the company revealed its next devices 5-6 months earlier than anyone anticipated. It was wild.

Here we are several months later, and we’ve seen countless leaks and hands-on videos, not to mention full details on potential pricing and color options. Basically, we know almost everything about the Pixel 7 phones already, but we’ll find out for sure during the event.

You can expect an updated but similar-looking design on the front and the back, although the camera bar received a slight tweak. The phones will run an updated Google Tensor G2 chipset, the latest Android 13 software, and more.

According to 9to5Google and several other leaks, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should feature the same displays as their predecessors, coming with 90Hz 1080 x 2400 and 120Hz 1440 x 3120 screens. That said, the more affordable Pixel 7 could be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6.

The phones are essentially a small iterative update over the last generation, offering subtle improvements throughout and coming in around the same price point. The leakster SnoopyTech on Twitter has revealed all sorts of information over the last few weeks, including an updated Pixel 7 Pro 48MP telephoto zoom camera, a “macro focus” mode, and even a new “cinematic blur” option similar to the iPhone.

If everything we’ve seen and heard is accurate, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be solid phones that start at the same $599 and $899 prices as last year’s phones, giving anything from Apple to Samsung a run for their money. Expect a release date on or around October 18th.

Finally, a Pixel Watch

After years and years of endless rumors, it’s finally happening. Of course, we’re talking about the Pixel Watch. It sports a unique design with a clean look thanks to its round 1.6-inch screen. That comes out to around a 41mm watch face, similar to others on the market.

Google’s Pixel Watch will have strong Fitbit integration for health and wellness, runs a “pure” version of Wear OS 3, and is the search giant’s first real answer to the Apple Watch.

As you can see, the design has a minimalist-like approach, complete with a large digital crown and user-replaceable bands. However, we don’t officially know much more than that. Google has remained silent aside from the initial teaser back in May.

Thankfully, someone “accidentally” left the Pixel Watch in a restaurant earlier this year, and we learned a lot from that leak. Oddly enough, it looks like Google might use a Samsung Exynos processor, not a custom Tensor wear chip. It’ll have 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and hopefully pretty decent battery life.

Leaks suggest all the usual sensors, including heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG monitoring, to name a few. We could see a next-gen Google Assistant debut with the watch, dozens of customizable bands, and more. Again, stay tuned for more details.

Another Look at the Pixel Tablet

Google ditched the tablet business in 2019, but everything changed in May when the company teased a new Pixel Tablet coming in 2023. The teaser was somewhat underwhelming, and the tablet looked very premature in the short video clip.

However, recent Pixel Tablet leaks suggest it’ll come with a big and vibrant 11-inch display, Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, 128/256GB storage options, Wi-Fi 6 support, and even an all-new Pixel stylus.

During the brief teaser in May, Trystan Upstill, VP of engineering on Google’s Android team, said the team is busy building tablet-specific versions of popular apps, working closely with third-party developers, and will have plenty of content ready for the large display. We’ve heard that before, but the changes in Android 12L should help things along.

It’s worth noting that 9to5Google hinted at a second Pixel Tablet Pro, which could have a better rear camera and would likely come with the Pixel Stylus out of the box instead of an optional add-on. Then again, these are only rumors, so hopefully Google reveals everything up on stage.

Potential Surprises

We haven’t heard many rumors about additional hardware or announcements at the event besides some Google Nest smart home devices. However, this week Google unveiled a new Nest WiFi Pro with 6E support, a new Doorbell, and a redesigned Home app. We could see those for a minute on stage, but that’s about it.

Do you know what would be a huge surprise, though? A Pixel Fold teaser. We’ve heard rumors about a Pixel Fold for more than a year, and all indications point to a potential Google Pixel Notepad announcement. Google’s spent several years developing a foldable and almost canceled the project; at this point, no one knows. However, if Google does have a Pixel Notepad folding phone in the works, we could see our first teaser image or video.

On the off chance that Google does have a folding phone coming, it’ll probably arrive in 2023. Maybe we’ll get a teaser tomorrow, and it’ll come out next year along with the Pixel Tablet. Who knows.

If there are any real surprises, they’ll likely involve AI, AR/VR, or neat projects that Google’s working on but aren’t ready to release yet. We’ll probably get a teaser or two of Pixel 7 exclusive features or updates to the Assistant.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.