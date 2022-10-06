Buying Guides
Google Finally Debuts Its Pixel Watch For $349

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 2 min read
Google Pixel Watch
Google

After years of rumors and dabbling in smartwatch software, Google finally announced its very own Pixel Watch at its October 2022 hardware event. While we got our first glance earlier this year at a developer conference in May, the all-new Pixel Watch is officially here, and it’ll be available next week starting at $349.

The Pixel Watch is the best of Google and Fitbit all in one. Designed to help you on the go, on the couch, in bed, and everywhere in between. 

Note: The Pixel Watch debuted at the Made By Google 2022 event. It was accompanied by the Pixel 7 smartphone and the Pixel Tablet.

Table of Contents

Pixel Watch Specs & Features
Pixel Watch Release Date & Pre-Orders

Pixel Watch Specs & Features

Pixel Watch specs
Google

While Google didn’t get into the specs much on stage, we know plenty about the all-new Pixel Watch. It has a large, rounded, beautiful 1.6-inch display (41mm) and a unique interchangeable band design.

Users can choose between three main color options, then choose from dozens of different colors, textures, fabrics, leather, or metal bands to match any style or mood. The main case comes in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, or Polished Silver.

The Google Pixel 7 Arrives to Dominate Smartphone Cameras
RELATEDThe Google Pixel 7 Arrives to Dominate Smartphone Cameras

As you can see from the image above, the Pixel Watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, comes with durable Gorilla Glass on the front and back, a stainless steel case, and Fitbit’s latest and greatest heart rate sensor.

On the inside of the 80 percent recycled casing, you’ll find Wear OS 3.5 running on a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC and Cortex M33 co-processor. There’s 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, WiFi or Cellular models, a slew of health sensors, a side button with a digital crown, and much more, all with 24-hour battery life. Google’s product page confirmed the 294 mAh internal battery with fast charging, delivering up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Pixel Watch features and heart rate
Google

Being Google’s first Pixel Watch, along with deep Fitbit integration, it can do everything your favorite Fitbit does, plus so much more. Google confirmed it works with the Pixel’s crash detection, emergency alerts, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring, and it’ll even have a fall detection mode coming later this year.

Similar to watches from other manufacturers, the Pixel Watch is highly customizable. From showing select photos on the always-on display or letting the user see as little or as much as they’d like. Keep it simple with a clean watch face, or customize it to show as many details as possible—the choice is yours.

Each Pixel Watch user gets 6-months of Fitbit premium for free, delivering even more user experiences, features, and content.

Pixel Watch Release Date & Pre-Orders

Pixel Watch pricing and release date
Google

As expected, Google’s new Pixel Watch is available for pre-order starting today, October 6th, and it’ll be available online and in stores next week on October 13th.

The WiFi Pixel Watch is available for $349 in every color option, and Google’s WiFi + Cellular model is $399. Reserve yours today from the link below. Additionally, we already see countless deals and discounts. You can get the new Pixel 7 free from T-Mobile with a trade-in and a half-off Pixel Watch. Or, Verizon will give you a free Pixel Watch when you trade in an old watch.

Google Pixel Watch

Get the all-new Pixel Watch, with the best of Fitbit and Google all-in-one, starting at $349.

Google
