Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple iPhone 14 Review: The Safe Choice That's Worth Buying
NexiGo Iris 4K UHD Webcam Review: It Lives up to Its Claims
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Google Pixel Tablet Aims to Shake Up Your Smart Home

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Google

At the Made by Google event, Google’s company vice president of product management, Rose Yao, took the stage to give us a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel Tablet. We say “sneak peek” because, unlike the Pixel 7 smartphone and Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet launches sometime in 2023.

Yao states that the foundation of the Pixel Tablet is Android. The device utilizes Material You to customize its color scheme to match your wallpaper and lock screen. She also notes that Google worked hard with developers to ensure that Pixel Tablet could take advantage of large-screen features like split-screen and stylus support. And she promises that the new device would be the best way to experience Android on a tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet showing the "Wallpaper & style" screen.
Google

According to Yao, the Pixel Tablet will also feature the Google Tensor G2 processor. With the chip’s advanced image processing and machine learning, the Pixel Tablet will have “personalized intelligence and understanding.” This intelligence makes tasks like video calling, photo editing, and hands-free help from Google Assistant much easier on a large-screen device.

Yao also explains that Google surveyed tablet users and discovered something unexpected: tablets are homebodies. According to the spokeswoman, tablets are home 80% of the time and only useful during part of the day. So, Google designed the Pixel Tablet to be as helpful as possible even when it’s just sitting around. The result is that the device comes with a charging speaker docking mount.

Google Pixel tablet from the rear showing its speaker docking mount.
Google
The Google Pixel 7 Arrives to Dominate Smartphone Cameras
RELATEDThe Google Pixel 7 Arrives to Dominate Smartphone Cameras

Yao states that this mount will charge the device, be helpful 24/7, and offer new experiences for  users. Yao highlights the enhanced audio/video experience that the speaker mount provides, plus hands-free help from Google Assistant, and the ability to use Pixel Tablet as a smart home hub for your house. This feature seems to be Google’s answer to the Amazon Fire Tablet’s Device Dashboard, a smart home control center that you can activate with a charging dock.

Designed to be both a part of your home and a mobile entertainment device you can take anywhere, Yao calls the Pixel Tablet one of the most “versatile and adaptable tablets ever.” It could transform your tablet from something that sits in your drawer to a device that’s an integral part of your life.

The 6 Best Tablets of 2022

Best Overall
Apple iPad 2021
Shop Now
Best Android
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Amazon

$745.00
 
Best Budget
Amazon Fire 10
Amazon

$89.99
$164.99 Save 45%
Best Premium
Apple iPad Pro 2021
Shop Now
Best for Kids
Amazon Fire 8 Kids
Amazon

$69.99
$139.99 Save 50%
Best for Travel
Apple iPad Mini 2021
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »