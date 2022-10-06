Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple iPhone 14 Review: The Safe Choice That's Worth Buying
NexiGo Iris 4K UHD Webcam Review: It Lives up to Its Claims
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Nanoleaf Now Syncs with Corsair iCUE for Immersive Gaming

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nanoleaf lighting synced with Corsair RGB accessories.
Nanoleaf, Corsair

Your Nanoleaf smart lights can now integrate with Corsair’s iCUE software, providing an immersive experience where lighting matches in-game content. It’s similar to the Razer Chroma integration that Nanoleaf recently debuted.

This integration also lets you sync Nanoleaf lights with Corsair’s iCUE-enabled accessories, like keyboards and mice. Using iCUE, these products can match the color or movement of on-screen content and in-game sounds. And, of course, you can customize colorful profiles in iCUE to control your Nanoleaf panels or Corsair accessories.

Linking Nanoleaf produces with iCUE is a breeze. You don’t even need any Corsair accessories. Simply install iCUE on your PC, open the application, and enable Nanoleaf integration. (This integration only works on PC.)

Govee and Razer Will Light Up Your PC Life
RELATEDGovee and Razer Will Light Up Your PC Life

Bear in mind that only a handful of games support Corsair iCUE. If a game doesn’t support iCUE, then your smart lights will not respond to on-screen content.

We should reiterate that Nanoleaf also offers Razer Chroma integration (as does Govee). This seems like a growing trend in smart lighting, and we expect other lighting brands to follow in Nanoleaf and Govee’s footsteps.

Source: Nanoleaf and Corsair

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »