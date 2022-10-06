Nanoleaf Now Syncs with Corsair iCUE for Immersive Gaming

Your Nanoleaf smart lights can now integrate with Corsair’s iCUE software, providing an immersive experience where lighting matches in-game content. It’s similar to the Razer Chroma integration that Nanoleaf recently debuted.

This integration also lets you sync Nanoleaf lights with Corsair’s iCUE-enabled accessories, like keyboards and mice. Using iCUE, these products can match the color or movement of on-screen content and in-game sounds. And, of course, you can customize colorful profiles in iCUE to control your Nanoleaf panels or Corsair accessories.

Play Video

Linking Nanoleaf produces with iCUE is a breeze. You don’t even need any Corsair accessories. Simply install iCUE on your PC, open the application, and enable Nanoleaf integration. (This integration only works on PC.)

Bear in mind that only a handful of games support Corsair iCUE. If a game doesn’t support iCUE, then your smart lights will not respond to on-screen content.

We should reiterate that Nanoleaf also offers Razer Chroma integration (as does Govee). This seems like a growing trend in smart lighting, and we expect other lighting brands to follow in Nanoleaf and Govee’s footsteps.