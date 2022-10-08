Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Velotric’s New Fat Tire Ebike is Ready for Any Terrain

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Velotric fat tire ebike
Velotric

Velotric, a new electric bike manufacturer focusing on premium bikes for an affordable price, just released its second bike with a bunch of bells and whistles. The new Velotric Nomad 1 is a fat tire ebike built to handle any terrain so that you can explore anywhere like a nomad.

At first glance, the Nomad 1 looks nearly identical to the brand’s original Discover 1, but there’s a lot that’s new. For starters, it packs massive 26×4-inch fat tires with aggressive tread to take on dirt, gravel, and more.

The new Veoltric Nomad 1 starts at $1,599, comes in eight different fun colors, and riders can choose from two frame options: a step-thru for shorter people or a traditional high-step design. With bigger tires comes a more powerful motor delivering more range, speed, and torque.

Velotric Nomad 1 ebike
Velotric

This bike has a sizeable 750w motor with a peak power of 1200w, meaning it’ll easily handle hills and bike paths. Then, like Velotric’s other bike, you’ll enjoy an 8-speed Shimano gear set, front and rear LED lights, fenders, a big 3.5-inch display, and five pedal-assist levels.

Velotric Discover 1 E-Bike Review: An Affordable, Comfortable Cruiser
RELATEDVelotric Discover 1 E-Bike Review: An Affordable, Comfortable Cruiser

Perhaps the biggest upgrade, aside from the larger motor and fat tires, is that Velotric added hydraulic disc brakes to its new Nomad 1. The mechanical brakes on the original were our only real complaint when we reviewed it earlier this summer. Plus, we like the new Sand and Forest color options.

The Nomad 1 fits riders between 5’1 to 6’9, can go upwards of 55 miles on a single charge (or 52 miles using the thumb throttle), reach speeds around 28+ mph, and will be a joy to ride thanks to those big tires and an 80mm hydraulic front suspension fork.

If you want a fat tire ebike but don’t want a smaller ride or one that folds, the Velotric Nomad 1 looks like a solid option. It’s available for pre-order today for $1,599 and starts shipping on November 1st.

Velotric Nomad 1 Fat Tire Ebike

Get the all-new Velotric Nomad 1 fat tire ebike and have fun on any trail. Starting at $1,599.

Shop Now
