Honda Prologue Unveiled as its First All-Electric SUV

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 2 min read
Honda Prologue EV
Honda

After teasing its first all-electric SUV for over a year, Honda has finally revealed the new Prologue EV coming in 2024. As you can see, the new Honda Prologue has a simple yet practical design compared to other EVs on the market.

While we got our first glance at a prototype in April, co-developed with GM, the official Honda Prologue production vehicle is what we’re seeing here today. It’s not unusual looking or overly flashy, a regular occurrence in the EV space. Instead, it seems closer to a traditional sports utility vehicle.

In its press release, Honda explained it as a “modern design with neo-rugged aesthetics,” but the company didn’t share too many other details. We don’t have pricing, specs, range, or an actual release date, but the carmaker did talk about the interior and shared a slew of photos.

Here’s what Honda had to say about the design: “Honda today offered the first look at the exterior and interior styling of the all-new Honda Prologue battery-electric SUV that will come to market in North America in 2024. The Prologue design features clean and simple “Neo-Rugged” exterior and interior styling and ample interior space that’s ready for adventure inside and outside the city limits.”

As you can see from the images above, it’s a pretty normal-looking vehicle. We’re not sure what they mean by “Neo-Rugged,” aside from maybe the 21-inch wheels and panoramic sunroof. The company will keep the “H” logo on the front, but all EVs moving forward will have the new “Honda” typeface and font as shown across the rear of the vehicle. It looks like Honda is trying to appeal to regular car buyers, and it sees the new Prologue EV as a natural progression from the CRV into a bigger family vehicle.

We see an 11-inch gauge cluster display and a slightly bigger 11.3-inch infotainment display. The Prologue will also be equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hotspot, and other tech features, not to mention USB Type-C ports throughout.

The Prologue is being co-developed by GM and will run on GM’s Ultium platform for the electric bits. The interior and exterior were designed by Honda’s Los Angeles-based design team, while the rest that underpins the SUV is all GM.

Again, we don’t have too many details regarding specs and range, but we’re assuming it’ll be similar to the Chevy Blazer EV that offers a range between 250-320 miles depending on the battery size buyers choose. The Blazer comes in a front, rear, or all-wheel drive variant, starting at around $45,000, so we’re expecting something similar (if not a little pricer) from Honda.

The Honda Prologue EV will arrive sometime in 2024, and we’ll learn more next year.

via Engadget

