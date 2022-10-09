‘Missile Command’ Blasts Back Onto Consoles in November

Missile Command is set for yet another release 42 years after its initial arcade launch. Atari announced via Twitter that its revamped version of the classic game, Missile Command Recharged, will get a significant upgrade on November 1st.

Missile Command Recharged is getting rebuilt from the ground up! The ALL NEW game is coming Nov. 1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BOUneEdbvE — Atari (@atari) October 4, 2022

Atari launched Missile Command Recharged as the first entry in their Recharged series in 2020. The line of 21st-century versions of classic arcade games includes Breakout Recharged, Asteroids Recharged, Black Widow Recharged, and more. The company points out that the many advancements in the Recharged series warranted returning to Missile Command and rebuilding it from the ground up.

The original Missile Command hit arcades worldwide in 1980 to wild success, selling more than 200,000 cabinets. Game enthusiasts widely regard it as one of the classic games from the Arcade Golden Age. Atari ported the game for the Atari 2600 in 1981 and sold over 2.5 million cartridges. One of which became the favorite Atari game of our news editor, Andrew Heinzman.

Atari plans to release the game for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Gamers who bought the 2020 version of Missile Command Recharged can buy the new release at a discount. The game is even coming for Atari’s recently released Atari VCS retro console. So, you can conjure up all the 80s nostalgia possible—CRT TV not included.

