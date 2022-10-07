Buying Guides
Review Geek

Microsoft Details Windows 11 Third-Party Widgets as Support Arrives

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Windows 11 widgets
Microsoft

Earlier this year Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay confirmed third-party widgets were coming to Windows 11, and now they’re finally here. The latest Windows 11 Insider build 25217 added support, as Microsoft details how developers can create great widgets.

Microsoft confirmed the latest build added support for Widgets this week, but developers and users will also notice several other noteworthy changes. This latest release adds a slew of bug fixes and performance enhancements, some insiders will get a sneak peek of a new video calling interface in Chat, and there’s even a Microsoft Store update.

Additionally, the release confirmed that developers could start building widgets in the Dev Channel and the WinAppSDK 1.2 preview 2 release.

With this latest build, Microsoft published a detailed list of tips, advice, and suggestions to help developers create enjoyable widgets for all apps. Explaining that widgets should be glanceable, dependable, useful, and focused while also being personalized and fresh. So, developers are encouraged to install the latest build and get busy.

As mentioned above, the new Windows 11 build 25217 added some design changes to the Microsoft Store. There’s a slight redesign, and games will now have a clear marking if they’re part of Game Pass. We also see improved cloud suggestions, integrated suggestions for Simplified Chinese, the ability to switch to a full-screen view, and more.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure when these changes will be available to the public. Typically insider builds get features well ahead of the public Windows 11 release, so we’ll have to wait and see. Those interested in participating in insider builds can sign up on Microsoft’s website.

via The Verge

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.