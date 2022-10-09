Google Pixel Watch Has Fall Detection Too, But Not Until Next Year

Google’s all-new Pixel Watch has a stunning design and a lot to love, but one feature many are excited about won’t arrive until next year. The new Wear OS 3 watch will be available starting next week, but buyers will have to wait to take advantage of one of its best features.

Of course, we’re talking about fall detection. Google showcased the potentially live-saving feature on stage but quickly mentioned that it’ll be coming to Pixel Watch “in 2023,” and that’s about all we know.

Apple’s popular Watch has a similar feature, which you can enjoy on the Apple Watch Series 8, not to mention the rugged new Apple Watch Ultra.

It’s worth noting that Google’s new Pixel Watch still has several great features. For one, it’ll offer the redesigned Home app, letting users control smart home devices from their wrists. Additionally, Google baked in an Emergency SOS mode, where you can instantly call for help and alert trusted contacts and authorities if necessary.

While Google’s Emergency SOS mode is great, it’s unfortunate that fall detection isn’t available out of the box. That’s likely due to Google needing more time to perfect the system so it doesn’t go off when it shouldn’t.

Fall detection will recognize a hard fall when you’re wearing the watch. If you’re unresponsive or the fall is hard enough, your Pixel Watch can automatically alert specific contacts and even call for help. Users can cancel the alert with a display prompt, as shown above, but that’s all we know.

Google didn’t talk about it too much up on stage, and all we really know is that it’s coming sometime next year. I have a feeling Google will release its “Pixel Drop” software updates for the watch, too, giving users useful features over time.

So, get your Pixel Watch from the link below, then stay tuned for more details.

Google Pixel Watch Get the all-new Pixel Watch, the best of Fitbit and Google, starting at $349.