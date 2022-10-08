Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple iPhone 14 Review: The Safe Choice That's Worth Buying
NexiGo Iris 4K UHD Webcam Review: It Lives up to Its Claims
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LEGO Releases a 2,300-Piece Foosball Table You Can Actually Play

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Table Football foosball game
LEGO

LEGO has unveiled several of its popular “Ideas” creations in 2022 like the Jazz Quartet set, but this latest LEGO Ideas build kicks things up a notch. While it’s smaller than the original fan-submitted design, LEGO is releasing a buildable and playable Foosball table.

It’s called the LEGO Ideas Table Football and will be available starting November 1st for $249. You could buy a full-size Foosball table at that price, but then you wouldn’t get the pleasure of building it piece-by-piece while enjoying over 20 minifigures simultaneously.

The official LEGO Table Football (Foosball) comes complete with 2,339 pieces, four movable rods, and each rod holds two foosball players. With that many bricks, it’s not for the faint of heart, but it’ll certainly be a joy to build. Obviously, you’ll also have a goalie at each end, and once it’s all built, let the games begin.

1 of 3
LEGO Foosball
LEGO
LEGO Table Football Set
LEGO
dad and kid playing LEGO Foosball
LEGO
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Better yet, the new LEGO creation comes with 22 uniformed minifigures and 44 unique heads and wigs. That way, you can assemble each player with a customized look, create different teams, and have several different foosball matches.

So, why are there 22 minifigures when each team only has a few players? Well, that’s because the LEGO Table Football set also comes with some grandstands, or bleachers, with the football match having a crowd to watch the game. It’s pretty neat.

This looks like an awesome LEGO build for any die-hard fan, and it’ll undoubtedly make a great gift right in time for the holidays. Just remember that LEGO bricks hold it together, so don’t get too aggressive during gameplay. Grab yours starting November 1st from the link below.

LEGO Ideas Table Football Set

Let the games begin with the new LEGO Ideas Table Football (Foosball) set. Get yours for $249.

Shop Now

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »