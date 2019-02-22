Deal Alert: Grab a Pair of Eufy Smart Plugs for Just $26

Smart plugs are a really easy and cheap way to start up a smarthome and turn dumb appliances into smart devices, and today you can grab two Eufy smart plugs for just $26.

This is a really solid deal if you’ve been in the market for some smart plugs, and these Anker-owned Eufy models are some of our favorite.

Normally, a two-pack of these sells for around $40, and even just one sells for $23, so it's like you're buying one for $23 and getting the second for just $3.

In any case, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on smart plugs, so we recommend snatching up a pair of these as soon as you can.