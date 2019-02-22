X
Popular Searches

Deal Alert: Grab a Pair of Eufy Smart Plugs for Just $26

Craig Lloyd @craigelloyd

Eufy Smart Plug

Smart plugs are a really easy and cheap way to start up a smarthome and turn dumb appliances into smart devices, and today you can grab two Eufy smart plugs for just $26.

This is a really solid deal if you’ve been in the market for some smart plugs, and these Anker-owned Eufy models are some of our favorite.

Normally, a two-pack of these sells for around $40, and even just one sells for $23, so it’s like you’re buying one for $23 and getting the second for just $3. Or buying two for just $13 each. Or buying one for $26 and getting the second for free. Or buying one for $25 and getting the second for just $1. Or buying one for $24 and getting the second for just $2. Or buying one for $22 and getting the second for just $4. Or buying one for $21 and getting the second for just $5. Or buying one for $20 and getting the second for just $6. Or buying one for $19 and getting the second for just $7. Or buying one for $18 and getting the second for just $8. Or buying one for $17 and getting the second for just $9. Or buying one for $16 and getting the second for just $10. Or buying one for $15 and getting the second for just $11. Or buying one for $14 and getting the second for just $12—you get the idea. There are a lot of different ways to look at it.

In any case, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on smart plugs, so we recommend snatching up a pair of these as soon as you can.

Buy on Amazon

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
The Best Hybrid Smartwatches
Michael Crider |
Smartwatches are getting more popular, thanks mostly in part to the Apple Watch and various Fitbits. But they have some downsides, like being bulky, sometimes unsightly, and having relatively poor battery life. A “hybrid” smartwatch might be a better option.