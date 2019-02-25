X
Deal Alert: Grab a Kindle Paperwhite for $55

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__

There are a lot of tablets on the market, but the Kindle Paperwhite is still the king of e-readers. Luckily, Paperwhites are pretty inexpensive, and Woot has refurbished units at a discount.

Right now, you can buy a refurbished 7th generation Kindle Paperwhite from Woot for just $55. That’s a $45 discount. These Paperwhites have a 6″ display, and 4 GB of internal storage (which is plenty of storage for e-books). They also have special offers on the lock screen, and they’re Wi-Fi only.

Now, this is actually the previous generation of Kindle Paperwhites — that’s part of why they’re so inexpensive. But don’t worry, you’re only missing out on a waterproof display and some extra internal storage.

These are refurbished units, but Kindle Paperwhites are known to be pretty sturdy. Plus, Woot offers a 90-day warranty on products, so there isn’t much to worry about. Just don’t sleep on this deal, it’s going to disappear by the end of the day.

