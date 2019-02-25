X
Popular Searches

Grab a Current-Gen iPad or iPad Pro for as Much as $150 Off

Craig Lloyd @craigelloyd

iPad Pro

If you missed out on some Valentine’s Day deals earlier this month, now’s your chance to snag a new iPad (the latest-generation models, at that) at a fairly decent discount.

The newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be had for as little as $899 for the 64GB model. That’s good for $100 off the retail price. The 512GB model, however, can be bought for $150 off, at $1,199.

If you don’t need quite that much screen, the newer 11-inch iPad Pro is selling for $699 ($100 off) if you go for the 64GB variant, and higher storage models also see the same discount.

If you just want the basic 9.7-inch iPad, the latest model is at its lowest price that we’ve seen (matching the Black Friday deals) at $249 for the 32GB model. You can also get the 128GB model for $389.

So if you just couldn’t quite bite the bullet on Black Friday, but are now fully committed, here’s your chance to grab a really solid deal on some new iPads.

Buy on Amazon

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
The Best All-In-One Tool Kits
Michael Crider |
If you’re just striking out on your own, or you’ve never had to make repairs for yourself before, finding the tools you need can be intimidating. Make it easier by grabbing one of these all-in-one kits.