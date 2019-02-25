Grab a Current-Gen iPad or iPad Pro for as Much as $150 Off

If you missed out on some Valentine’s Day deals earlier this month, now’s your chance to snag a new iPad (the latest-generation models, at that) at a fairly decent discount.

The newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be had for as little as $899 for the 64GB model. That’s good for $100 off the retail price. The 512GB model, however, can be bought for $150 off, at $1,199.

If you don’t need quite that much screen, the newer 11-inch iPad Pro is selling for $699 ($100 off) if you go for the 64GB variant, and higher storage models also see the same discount.

If you just want the basic 9.7-inch iPad, the latest model is at its lowest price that we’ve seen (matching the Black Friday deals) at $249 for the 32GB model. You can also get the 128GB model for $389.

So if you just couldn’t quite bite the bullet on Black Friday, but are now fully committed, here’s your chance to grab a really solid deal on some new iPads.