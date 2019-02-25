Qualcomm Quick Charge Goes Wireless, and Works Alongside QI Charging

Qualcomm Quick Charge is the standard fast charging method for thousands of Android phones. But Qualcomm hasn’t made an effort to bring Quick Charge to wireless chargers—until today.

Wireless charging is becoming extremely popular, and some people think that it will eventually eliminate the need for wired chargers. But there’s one big problem. Manufactures build wireless chargers to inconsistent standards, and some wireless chargers work poorly or produce a lot of unnecessary heat.

There are also a lot of manufacturers that sell wireless chargers that “support” Quick Charge (if you know what I mean). These products aren’t vetted by Qualcomm, and they don’t always comply with Quick Charge standards for safety and efficiency.

Qualcomm is pursuing the most obvious solution to this problem. This morning, the company announced that Wireless Quick Charge will be added to the Quick Charge compliance standards. If manufacturers want to sell wireless chargers that support Quick Charge, then their products need to be tested for safety, efficiency, and universal Quick Charge compatibility.

Wireless Qi charging has been around for a while, and manufacturers are required to get “Qi-Certified” before they roll out any Wireless Qi products. Clearly, Qualcomm noticed this too, and the company announced that they want “interoperability” between Wireless Quick Charge and Wireless Qi. Basically, they want all wireless chargers to work with all cellphones.

The first official Wireless Quick Charge product will be released by Xiaomi later this year. Xiaomi is one of the biggest supporters of wireless charging technology, so it’s no surprise that the phone company is leading the way for Wireless Quick Charge.