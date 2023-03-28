The 6 Best Full Motion TV Wall Mounts

The best full-motion TV wall mounts allow you to easily extend, tilt, swivel, and even rotate your wall-mounted flat-panel TV. This helps to minimize glare and improve viewing angles across the board, even in open-plan spaces. Moreso, wall-mounting a TV saves space and generally enhances aesthetics.

To help you make the most of your budget, living/viewing space, TV, and overall viewing experience, we’re presenting you with the best full-motion TV wall mounts. Here, we’ll show you what to look out for in a full-motion TV wall mount, as well as our carefully handpicked list of the best full-motion TV wall mounts.

What to Look For in a Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

As with nearly everything else, no full-motion TV wall mount has it all. However, it is essential to consider all key factors before buying. In this section, we’ll quickly highlight some key features to remember when shopping for a full-motion TV wall mount.

Wall Type : Since full-motion TV wall mounts are attached to a wall, it makes sense to consider your particular wall type first. Most mounts on this list are perfect for wood studs, concrete, and brick walls, and they’re easy to mount.

: Since full-motion TV wall mounts are attached to a wall, it makes sense to consider your particular wall type first. Most mounts on this list are perfect for wood studs, concrete, and brick walls, and they’re easy to mount. Weight and Size of Your TV : Most full-motion TV wall mounts provide information about the weight and size of the TVs supported. Ensure that you buy the right fit for your TV/wall to avoid returns or, worse still, an accidental drop.

: Most full-motion TV wall mounts provide information about the weight and size of the TVs supported. Ensure that you buy the right fit for your TV/wall to avoid returns or, worse still, an accidental drop. VESA Pattern and Ease of Setup : The VESA pattern refers to the four screw holes forming a rectangle on the back of your TV. Represented by numbers, they must match those on the wall mount for a perfect fit and easy setup.

: The VESA pattern refers to the four screw holes forming a rectangle on the back of your TV. Represented by numbers, they must match those on the wall mount for a perfect fit and easy setup. Degrees of Tilt and Swivel : The degrees of tilt and swivel determine how much you can move your TV up/down and left/right, respectively. The best full-motion TV wall mounts provide a sufficient allowance for wide-angle movements.

: The degrees of tilt and swivel determine how much you can move your TV up/down and left/right, respectively. The best full-motion TV wall mounts provide a sufficient allowance for wide-angle movements. Extension Length: The extension length measures how far away from the wall your full-motion TV wall mount can extend. The more the extension, the more the degrees of movement/range of motion.

Best Overall: EchoGear EGLF2 Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

The EchoGear EGLF2 TV Wall Mount is our top pick for the best overall full-motion TV wall mount. This articulating mount is designed for wood stud and concrete walls and supports 42 to 90-inch TVs weighing up to 125 pounds. It’s VESA 600×400 compliant and easy to install. It has a maximum downward tilt angle of 15 degrees, 5 degrees of upward tilt, and 130 degrees of swivel. Its 22-inch extension grants easy any-time access to the back of your TV.

There’s also a 2.4-inch profile (clearance) to complement your TV’s flat panel design and conceal wall outlets. With the EchoGear EGLF2 TV wall mount, you can rest assured that both your children and your TV are safe from each other. EchoGear also partners with the Carbon Offset Company to plant a tree for every EchoGear EGFL2 wall mount sold. You also get 7-days-a-week access to a dedicated Minnesota-based customer service team.

Best Budget: Pipishell PISF1 Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

As far as pricing and performance are concerned, few full-motion TV wall mounts can compare with the Pipishell PISF1 TV Wall Mount, our top pick for the best budget full-motion TV wall mount. This budget-friendly full-motion TV wall mount is suited for wood studs, concrete, and brick walls. It has a 44-pounds weight rating and supports 13 to 42-inch TVs. It also has a maximum VESA standard of 200×200 and is made of alloy steel.

The Pipishell PISF1 supports +9 to -11 degree tilts, a maximum swivel of 180 degrees (depending on TV size), and up to 360 degrees of rotation for the best view possible. It also boasts a 2.7-inch profile which keeps it flush with the wall. And with a 14.59-inch extension, you can easily access the back of your TV to hook up cables or carry out maintenance repairs. Setup is a breeze and can be done in three easy steps.

Best Premium: Vogels Next 7346 Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

The Vogels Next 7346 Full-Motion TV Wall Mount is another favorite from the stables of Vogels. It’s our top recommendation for the best premium full-motion TV wall mount. Measuring ‎33.43 x 20.51 x 4.53 inches, it weighs 13.86 pounds with a weight rating of 66 pounds and a maximum VESA pattern of 400 x 200 millimeters. Specifically designed for 40 to 65-inch OLED TVs, it comes in a back and grey chassis and provides fluid fingertip-touch motion.

The Vogels Next 7346 supports up to 20 degrees of tilt, 120 degrees of swivel (without touching the wall), a 2.83-inch profile, and up to 28-inch extension. It comes with the sturdy, tempered black glass of the AV Multi Support (NEXT 7825) with room for Blu-ray players, a gaming console, or other media center equipment. It also features a 1-meter cable management column that neatly packs up to ten cables, greatly improving your room’s aesthetics.

Best Motorized With Remote: Mount-It MI386 Motorized Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

The Mount-It MI386 Motorized Full-Motion TV Wall Mount is unique. It comes with a programmable remote control for extra convenience and is our top choice for the best motorized full-motion TV wall mount category. Measuring 28.3 x 20.9 x 7.1 inches, it weighs 28.9 pounds, has a weight rating of 77 pounds, and supports TVs of 37 to 70 inches. It also comes with a maximum 600 x 400 millimeters VESA pattern.

The remote’s memory allows you to save and access two favorite positions with the push of a button. Ideal for the fireplace, it uses a heavy-duty motor to maneuver your TV, allowing you to tilt it up to a maximum of 25 degrees and a total of 101 degrees pull angle at a height adjustment of up to 22.6 inches. It also has an extension range of 9 to 19.1 inches providing uninhibited access to the back of your TV. It is sturdy, well-built, and easy to install.

Best Extra Long Extension: Forging Mount ‎FM9388-B Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

The Forging Mount ‎FM9388-B Full-Motion TV Wall Mount is famous for its extra-long articulating arms reaching up to 43 inches. It’s easily one of the best full-motion TV mounts with an extra-long extension. Measuring 42 x 24 x 16 inches and weighing 20 pounds, it has a weight rating of up to 100 pounds. It is built with heavy-duty carbon steel and is sturdy enough to carry most flat and curved 37 to 80-inch TVs.

Mountable on wood studs, solid concrete, and brick walls, it has a maximum VESA pattern of 600×400 millimeters, supports up to 180 degrees of swivel and 15 degrees of tilt, and comes with a drill-hole template for easy precision installation. It also comes with a 6-feet HDMI cable, among other essential hardware. In addition, when you buy this unit, you’ll also get a 5-year warranty and dedicated customer service to boot.

Best for Extra Large TVs: HumanCentric Full-Motion TV Wall Mount

If you own an extra large TV of up to 60 to 100 inches, consider getting the HumanCentric Full-Motion TV Wall Mount. It’s our number one choice for extra-large TVs. Great for flat screen and curved TVs, you can attach this heavy-duty wall mount on wood studs, solid concrete, or concrete block walls. It comes with a maximum VESA pattern of 900 x 600 millimeters.

It measures 45.2 x 21.8 x 3.3 inches, weighs 30.7 pounds, and has a weight rating of a whopping 176 pounds. Still, it tilts at 15 degrees maximum, swivels through 45 degrees left and right, extends up to 24.5 inches, and retracts to 2.75 inches, giving your wall-mounted TV an unparalleled range of motion. This allows you to experience widely different viewing angles without glare. It also comes with cable clips for neat wiring and cable management.