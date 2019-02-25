Sony’s New Xperia Phones Go Ultra Wide for Movie Lovers

This year’s Mobile World Conference is flooded with foldable phones and weird connectible phones. Sony wants to give you extra screen real estate too, but in a more practical manner.

Today, Sony announced the Xperia 1, the Xperia 10, and the Xperia 10 Plus. There are a few differences between these phones, but they share one key quality: they all have a 21:9 aspect ratio. For reference, most phones and home TV’s have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

What does this mean? Well, Sony’s new Xperia line is ultra-wide (or ultra-tall, depending on how you look at it). A 21:9 aspect ratio is perfect for watching films, and Sony suggests that the Xperia can even be used to record and edit films.

The Xperia 1 is the flagship of the new Xperia line. As you can imagine, it’s built for movie lovers. It has a 6.5″ 4K OLED display, a USB-C charging slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Inside of the Xperia 1 sits 6 GB of RAM, a new Snapdragon 855 processor, and 128 GB of storage with an expansion slot.

It also has three 12 MP cameras (telephoto, wide, and super wide) that are capable of filming 4K video at 24 FPS. Sony suggests that it’s the perfect device for watching movies, shooting and editing video, or taking high-resolution photos.

The Xperia 10 (6.0-inches) and the Xperia 10 Plus (6.5-inches) are only slightly less impressive than the Xperia 1. They don’t have 4K OLED screens, but they can still record 4K video, even though their cameras are more in the 8 MP range. They have less RAM at 3 GB and 4 GB respectively, slightly slower processors with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and 636, and only 64 GB of internal storage, but they still have MicroSD expansion slots.

The Xperia 10 and 10 Plus will be released on March 18th, and they cost $380 and $480 respectively. But the Xperia 1 will come out sometime this Spring, and Sony hasn’t announced a price point yet.

These phones are a lot more practical and exciting than some of the other phones that we’ve seen, so you should keep an eye on them. Hopefully, they aren’t so tall that they fall out of people’s pockets.