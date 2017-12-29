Netflix Will Help You Send Your Kids to Bed Early With Fake New Year’s Countdowns

You’re sitting there at work stuck on a conference call in desperate need of something to fidget around with. Ditch the pen spinning or paperclip chains, we’re here to help with a great selection of desk toys to take your mind off work and even get your creative juices flowing.
When it comes to hardware phone makers are bored because there’s not much left to improve. However, when it comes to the camera in your phone, Apple and Google still have a lot they can do on the software side. On this front, both companies are absolutely killing it.
While there are plenty of great Switch games you can grab right off the shelf at your local retailer, there are some gems you can only get if you head into Nintendo’s virtual storefront, the eShop. Read on as we share our top picks.
New Year’s Eve is a holiday for staying up late to watch the current year slowly decay until it hatches into a brand new year full of opportunity. Or it’s an excuse for the adults to throw a party. Either way, it would be great if it didn’t ruin your kids’ sleep schedule. Fortunately, Netflix has your back.
Netflix has a yearly tradition of creating fake countdown videos you can play for small children so they get to participate in the festivities. The videos are 1-3 minutes long, featuring some of your kids’ favorite characters, including King Julian from the Madagascar franchise, Skylanders, and Trollhunters. Here’s the full list of shows available:
Trollhunters
Word Party
Madagascar (featuring King Julian)
Skylanders Academy
True and the Rainbow Kingdom
Puffin Rock
Pororo
Larva
Beat Bugs
Just put on one of these videos whenever it’s almost time for bed and let the kids tire themselves out counting down. It should be noted that these videos cater to a young age, so any child old enough to tell time probably won’t be fooled, but it’s a fun trick for the toddlers or preschoolers in your house. To find the videos, open up Netflix and search for “New Year’s Eve Countdown.”
Last month Amazon and BMW announced a partnership that puts Alexa-enabled voice navigation and assistance right in new BMWs—but you don’t need to wait until 2018 and buy a new premium ride to enjoy the same experience right now.
Google’s new Pixel 2 phones are out and they’re pretty awesome. However, there are also reports of issues with both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL’s displays. A little bit of misinformation and a lot of hysteria have made it sound like both phones are just the Worst Thing Ever. So, we’re going to break down what’s worth worrying about and what’s a lot of hot air.