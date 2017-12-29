Netflix Will Help You Send Your Kids to Bed Early With Fake New Year’s Countdowns

New Year’s Eve is a holiday for staying up late to watch the current year slowly decay until it hatches into a brand new year full of opportunity. Or it’s an excuse for the adults to throw a party. Either way, it would be great if it didn’t ruin your kids’ sleep schedule. Fortunately, Netflix has your back.

Netflix has a yearly tradition of creating fake countdown videos you can play for small children so they get to participate in the festivities. The videos are 1-3 minutes long, featuring some of your kids’ favorite characters, including King Julian from the Madagascar franchise, Skylanders, and Trollhunters. Here’s the full list of shows available:

Trollhunters

Word Party

Madagascar (featuring King Julian)

Skylanders Academy

True and the Rainbow Kingdom

Puffin Rock

Pororo

Larva

Beat Bugs

Just put on one of these videos whenever it’s almost time for bed and let the kids tire themselves out counting down. It should be noted that these videos cater to a young age, so any child old enough to tell time probably won’t be fooled, but it’s a fun trick for the toddlers or preschoolers in your house. To find the videos, open up Netflix and search for “New Year’s Eve Countdown.”