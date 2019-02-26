Energizer’s 18,000 mAh Phone May Be the Most Revolutionary Device of 2019

The most stunning reveal at MWC 2019 isn’t a foldable phone or a phone with five cameras; it’s an Energizer phone with an 18,000 mAh battery. Good luck folding this thing.

Clearly, Energizer’s head is in the right place. The people of Earth have no need for a phone that folds, or clamps to another phone, or whatever. They need a phone that can last for weeks without a charge, a phone that can hold the door open while you bring in your groceries, a phone that can charge other phones.

That’s why Energizer revealed the beautiful, star-studded Power Max P18K Pop. It’s a bludgeonous 18mm thick phone with an 18,000 mAh battery, a pop-up selfie camera, and three rear cameras. That may sound impressive, but the phone’s technical specs are a bit underwhelming. It has a weak Mediatek Helio P70 SoC processor, 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM, and an outdated 1080p 6.2″ LCD screen. It also has two SIM card trays, and one of them doubles as an SD card slot.

Of course, there’s one big problem with the Power Max P18K Pop: despite its hefty stature, it doesn’t have a headphone jack. I hope you’re not too disappointed.

Energizer claims that the Power Max P18K Pop will come out in June of 2019. It might be the most revolutionary phone of all time, so get ready to see an 18,000 mAh bulge in every pocket.