Gamer Deal: Grab a Nintendo Switch Kickstand for $10

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__

The Nintendo Switch has a built-in kickstand, but it’s a little… bad. Thankfully, Target is selling an adjustable metal stand for just $10.

If your brave soul has tried to use the Nintendo Switch’s built-in kickstand, then you know just how wonky it can be. It tilts the screen at an unpleasant angle, and it doesn’t seem to provide a lot of support for the $300 console.

But PowerA’s adjustable kickstands manage to solve this problem. They’re made from a strong metal with rubber grips, so your Switch stays nice and safe. These kickstands are also compact and can be folded up for on-the-go gaming. Right now, Target is selling them for just $10—that’s a neat $5 discount. It even has Mario on i

Like all good deals, this one won’t last long. If you’re in need of a high-quality kickstand for your Nintendo Switch, then now’s the time to take the plunge.

Buy From Target

 

