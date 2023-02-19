Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

🕚 Updated February 2023
April Miller
April Miller
April Miller is a senior writer at ReHack Magazine with 3+ years experience as a technology writer and editor. Beyond Review Geek, you can find her work across the web on sites like Due, Training Industry, KnowTechie and more.

No matter how many hours of sleep you get, it's hard to resist hitting snooze, letting your head hit the pillow, and saying, "just a few more minutes." If you're looking for a new alarm clock to help you get your day started, explore seven of the best smart alarm clocks below.

  Best Overall Most Compatible Best for Smart Homes Best Mid-Range Most Customizable Best High End Best Budget
 
  Google
Nest Hub (Second Generation) 		Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock (Fifth Generation) 		Amazon
Echo Show (Second Generation) 		Lenovo
Smart Clock 		Hatch
Restore 		Loftie
Alarm Clock 		Emerson
SmartSet Alarm Clock
 
Google

$99
Amazon

$59.99
 
Best Buy

$84.99
Amazon

$59.99
$69.99 Save 14%
Amazon

$129.99
 
Amazon

$149.00
 
Amazon

$32.56
$39.99 Save 19%

Our SummarySo much more than an alarm clock, with all of the smart home features you'll want.Smart alarm clock doubling as a speaker and digital assistant to promote productivity.A smart home hub that can double as an alarm clock to optimize daily productivityThis smart clock is a great integration for a Google-heavy smart home.This clock provides a personalized and relaxing nighttime routine.This beautiful premium alarm clock is supported by the Loftie app.This smart alarm clock offers features you won't find in traditional alarm clocks at an affordable price.
Pros✓ Can track sleep without a wearable
✓ Smart home control
✓ Great speaker quality
✓ Reliable & Fast Google Assistant		✓ Displays time, alarms and temperature
✓ Supports gesture control
✓ Provides a set morning routine		✓ Large, feature-rich touchscreen
✓ Web browsing capabilities
✓ Alexa-compatible for smart home control
✓ Strong audio		✓ Stays dark at night
✓ USB charging port
✓ Customizable alarms
✓ Dedicated mute switch		✓ Personalizes your sleep routine
✓ Supports relaxation as a whole
✓ Offers a natural approach to your sleep schedule		✓ Gets dark for nighttime
✓ USB charging port
✓ Aesthetically pleasing
✓ Supports a calming wake up routine		✓ Affordable price
✓ USB charging port
✓ Easy-to-read display
Cons✗ No camera
✗ Sleep tracking is an additional cost
✗ No USB port for phone charging		✗ Limited frequency range
✗ Minimal display capabilities
✗ No 3.5 mm jack		✗ 720p maximum screen resolution
✗ No support for Google Services
✗ Camera poses a security concern		✗ Cannot customize Google Assistant
✗ Average sound quality
✗ Proprietary wall charger		✗ Expensive
✗ Subscription service charge		✗ No snooze button
✗ Must use compatible app		✗ Poor sound quality
✗ Cheap construction
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
What to Look For in Smart Alarm Clocks
Best Overall: Google Nest Hub (Second Generation)
Most Compatible: Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (Fifth Generation)
Best Smart Home Compatibility: Amazon Echo Show (Second Generation)
Best Mid-Range: Lenovo Smart Clock 
Most Customizable: Hatch Restore 
Best High End: Loftie Alarm Clock 
Best Budget: Emerson SmartSet Alarm Clock
Smart Alarm Clocks for Gentle Mornings

Google Nest Hub smart display on a desk.
Yasin Hasan/Shutterstock.com

What to Look For in Smart Alarm Clocks

Waking up with a smart alarm clock can also help you launch a more productive day. Research suggests that 65% of employees at organizations worldwide believe better technology would help increase their productivity. We considered the following factors when selecting our picks:

  • Sleep support: Following a proper sleep schedule that works with our biological clock is the major benefit of smart alarm clocks. This selection supports healthy sleep routines.
  • Speaker quality: Many alarm clocks, smart or not, also support music playback. This could be used as an alarm or recreational listening. Some clocks will have better quality than others.
  • Compatibility: If smart alarm clocks are on your radar, you may also be interested in other smart home technology. A smart alarm clock that integrates with your other smart home tech provides a frictionless daily experience.
  • Price: This selection includes premium and budget-friendly smart alarm clock options. Whatever your budget is, there’s an option for you. However, certain features are only available at a higher budget.

Best Overall: Google Nest Hub (Second Generation)

Google Nest on a bedside table.
Yasin Hasan/Shutterstock.com

Pros

  • Tracks sleep without a wearable device
  • Provides smart home control with Google
  • Excellent speaker quality
  • Reliable virtual assistant

Cons

  • No camera for video calling
  • Sleep tracking service is an additional fee
  • No USB port for charging devices

The Google Nest Hub is much more than your classic alarm clock. It has a touchscreen smart display and plenty of features to help you go to sleep and wake up in the morning. The Google Nest Hub can also control other smart devices in your home.

For example, you can turn off bedroom lights, set alarms, lock your doors, and check your schedule for the next day. It can play tranquil sounds to help you drift into a deep sleep and has a sunrise alarm, which slowly brightens the display and increases the alarm volume to help ease you into the day.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)

The Google Nest Hub is an all-in-one smart home hub that can wake you up and keep your productive throughout the day.

Most Compatible: Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (Fifth Generation)

An Echo Dot speaker shining a blue light.
Panthere Noire / Shutterstock.com

Pros

  • Supports display options including time, alarms and temperature
  • Offers accessibility features like gesture control
  • Allows you to set a morning routine to stick to
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Limited frequency range
  • Limited display options
  • No 3.5 mm jack or USB port

Amazon’s Echo Dot With Clock is a great smart alarm clock if you have Alexa-compatible devices around your home. It can wake you up in the morning and follow a preset routine, such as turning on your lights, changing the thermostat, or announcing news updates.

This smart alarm clock also doubles as a speaker and digital voice assistant to help you accomplish other tasks throughout the day. Control your smart home devices with Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, check the weather forecast, and set reminders to keep track of your daily schedule.

Amazon Ech Dot with Clock (5th Generation)

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a simple and efficient smart alarm clock and speaker at an affordable price.

Best Smart Home Compatibility: Amazon Echo Show (Second Generation)

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display set on modern countertop
Amazon

Pros

  • Feature-rich touch screen
  • Web browsing capabilities
  • Smart home control with Amazon Alexa
  • Quality audio

Cons

  • Maximum 720p screen resolution
  • No support available for any Google services
  • Camera in the bedroom might pose a security concern

Another smart alarm clock by Amazon is the second-generation Echo Show. The display helps you ease into the day by gradually turning on Alexa-compatible smart bulbs. The Echo Show can wake you up to your favorite music, weather updates, news channel, or regular alarm sounds.

Other cool Echo Show features include a 2MP camera for video calling, smart home management, and photo slideshows. You can even stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Prime Video, or Apple Music.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gneration)

Amazon's Echo Show is a smart home hub that provides support for your sleep and the rest of your household.

Best Mid-Range: Lenovo Smart Clock 

Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock on a white background.
Lenovo

Pros

  • Nighttime-friendly display
  • USB charging capability
  • Customizable alarm sounds
  • Dedicated mute/snooze switch

Cons

  • Cannot customize Google Assistant command
  • Average speaker quality
  • Clunky proprietary wall charger

The Lenovo Smart Clock might look like a traditional nightstand clock, but it has built-in Alexa capabilities, a bright, big LED display, and a smart speaker to stream songs. One of the main benefits of this particular alarm clock is the auto-dim feature.

The smart alarm clock automatically dims the display when your bedroom lights are off. You won’t be distracted by a bright light when trying to fall asleep, but you’re still able to check the time. If someone else is in your bed, the clock has soft, clicky buttons that allow you to turn the alarm off without disturbing them.

Lenovo Smart Clock

 Read How-To Geek's Full Review

The Lenovo Smart Clock is a Google Assistant-compatible smart clock with an intuitive touch screen display.

Most Customizable: Hatch Restore 

hatch restore alarm clock
Hatch

Pros

  • Highly customizable
  • Supports a relaxing day and night routine
  • Offers a natural approach to sleep schedules

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Charges a subscription fee

Hatch’s Restore smart alarm clock comes with all the bells and whistles — it’s a bedside reading light, provides a sunrise alarm for gentle wakeups, plays sounds to help you sleep, and will help you create a personal sleep routine.

This smart alarm clock includes a free Hatch Sleep Membership, which features access to an extensive library of sleep sounds, meditations, soundscapes, and more.

Hatch Restore

The Hatch Restore provides rest an relaxation with sleep schedule and meditation support for a calming day and night.

Best High End: Loftie Alarm Clock 

loftie smart alarm clock
Loftie

Pros

  • Nighttime-friendly display
  • USB charging port
  • Aesthetically pleasing
  • Supports a gradual wakeup routine

Cons

  • Expensive
  • No dedicated snooze button
  • Must use the Loftie app

The Loftie Alarm Clock is Bluetooth-enabled and allows you to customize your alarms, wake up to nature sounds, and features a built-in adjustable nightlight. It’s a sleek device that only takes up a small amount of space on your nightstand.

You can even set a wind-down routine to help you drift into a restful sleep. Some people avoid using smartphones before bed because they can disrupt their sleep cycle. The Loftie Alarm Clock has a compatible smartphone app, so you can set your alarm remotely.

Loftie Alarm Clock

The Loftie Smart Alarm Clock is a beautiful premium alarm clock supported by the Loftie app.

Best Budget: Emerson SmartSet Alarm Clock

emerson smartset clock and iphone
Emerson

Pros

  • Very affordable
  • USB charging available
  • Easy-to-read digital display

Cons

  • Poor sound quality
  • Cheap construction
  • Limited features

The Emerson SmartSet alarm clock is chock-full of features aside from a traditional bedside model. It has a USB output to charge your devices, an FM radio, and a dimmer control to adjust when you’re ready for bed.

You can operate the alarm clock at any time or day of the week based on your schedule. You can wake up to FM music, news station, or the standard buzzer alarm.

Emerson SmartSet Alarm Clock

The Emerson SmartSet alarm clock offers features you won't find in traditional alarm clocks at an affordable price.

Smart Alarm Clocks for Gentle Mornings

Various well-known brands offer smart alarm clocks with unique features and characteristics to suit your needs. Consider buying one of the models above to improve sleep quality, wind down before bed and start your day on the right foot.

April Miller April Miller
