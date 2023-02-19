The Best Smart Alarm Clocks

What to Look For in Smart Alarm Clocks

Waking up with a smart alarm clock can also help you launch a more productive day. Research suggests that 65% of employees at organizations worldwide believe better technology would help increase their productivity. We considered the following factors when selecting our picks:

Sleep support: Following a proper sleep schedule that works with our biological clock is the major benefit of smart alarm clocks. This selection supports healthy sleep routines.

Best Overall: Google Nest Hub (Second Generation)

Pros ✓ Tracks sleep without a wearable device

Excellent speaker quality ✓ Reliable virtual assistant Cons ✗ No camera for video calling

The Google Nest Hub is much more than your classic alarm clock. It has a touchscreen smart display and plenty of features to help you go to sleep and wake up in the morning. The Google Nest Hub can also control other smart devices in your home.

For example, you can turn off bedroom lights, set alarms, lock your doors, and check your schedule for the next day. It can play tranquil sounds to help you drift into a deep sleep and has a sunrise alarm, which slowly brightens the display and increases the alarm volume to help ease you into the day.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) The Google Nest Hub is an all-in-one smart home hub that can wake you up and keep your productive throughout the day.

Most Compatible: Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (Fifth Generation)

Pros ✓ Supports display options including time, alarms and temperature

Allows you to set a morning routine to stick to ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Limited frequency range

Amazon’s Echo Dot With Clock is a great smart alarm clock if you have Alexa-compatible devices around your home. It can wake you up in the morning and follow a preset routine, such as turning on your lights, changing the thermostat, or announcing news updates.

This smart alarm clock also doubles as a speaker and digital voice assistant to help you accomplish other tasks throughout the day. Control your smart home devices with Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, check the weather forecast, and set reminders to keep track of your daily schedule.

Amazon Ech Dot with Clock (5th Generation) The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a simple and efficient smart alarm clock and speaker at an affordable price.

Best Smart Home Compatibility: Amazon Echo Show (Second Generation)

Pros ✓ Feature-rich touch screen

Smart home control with Amazon Alexa ✓ Quality audio Cons ✗ Maximum 720p screen resolution

Another smart alarm clock by Amazon is the second-generation Echo Show. The display helps you ease into the day by gradually turning on Alexa-compatible smart bulbs. The Echo Show can wake you up to your favorite music, weather updates, news channel, or regular alarm sounds.

Other cool Echo Show features include a 2MP camera for video calling, smart home management, and photo slideshows. You can even stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Prime Video, or Apple Music.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gneration) Amazon's Echo Show is a smart home hub that provides support for your sleep and the rest of your household.

Best Mid-Range: Lenovo Smart Clock

Pros ✓ Nighttime-friendly display

Customizable alarm sounds ✓ Dedicated mute/snooze switch Cons ✗ Cannot customize Google Assistant command

The Lenovo Smart Clock might look like a traditional nightstand clock, but it has built-in Alexa capabilities, a bright, big LED display, and a smart speaker to stream songs. One of the main benefits of this particular alarm clock is the auto-dim feature.

The smart alarm clock automatically dims the display when your bedroom lights are off. You won’t be distracted by a bright light when trying to fall asleep, but you’re still able to check the time. If someone else is in your bed, the clock has soft, clicky buttons that allow you to turn the alarm off without disturbing them.

Most Customizable: Hatch Restore

Pros ✓ Highly customizable

Supports a relaxing day and night routine ✓ Offers a natural approach to sleep schedules Cons ✗ Expensive

Hatch’s Restore smart alarm clock comes with all the bells and whistles — it’s a bedside reading light, provides a sunrise alarm for gentle wakeups, plays sounds to help you sleep, and will help you create a personal sleep routine.

This smart alarm clock includes a free Hatch Sleep Membership, which features access to an extensive library of sleep sounds, meditations, soundscapes, and more.

Hatch Restore The Hatch Restore provides rest an relaxation with sleep schedule and meditation support for a calming day and night.

Best High End: Loftie Alarm Clock

Pros ✓ Nighttime-friendly display

Aesthetically pleasing ✓ Supports a gradual wakeup routine Cons ✗ Expensive

The Loftie Alarm Clock is Bluetooth-enabled and allows you to customize your alarms, wake up to nature sounds, and features a built-in adjustable nightlight. It’s a sleek device that only takes up a small amount of space on your nightstand.

You can even set a wind-down routine to help you drift into a restful sleep. Some people avoid using smartphones before bed because they can disrupt their sleep cycle. The Loftie Alarm Clock has a compatible smartphone app, so you can set your alarm remotely.

Loftie Alarm Clock The Loftie Smart Alarm Clock is a beautiful premium alarm clock supported by the Loftie app.

Best Budget: Emerson SmartSet Alarm Clock

Pros ✓ Very affordable

USB charging available ✓ Easy-to-read digital display Cons ✗ Poor sound quality

The Emerson SmartSet alarm clock is chock-full of features aside from a traditional bedside model. It has a USB output to charge your devices, an FM radio, and a dimmer control to adjust when you’re ready for bed.

You can operate the alarm clock at any time or day of the week based on your schedule. You can wake up to FM music, news station, or the standard buzzer alarm.

Emerson SmartSet Alarm Clock The Emerson SmartSet alarm clock offers features you won't find in traditional alarm clocks at an affordable price.

Smart Alarm Clocks for Gentle Mornings

Various well-known brands offer smart alarm clocks with unique features and characteristics to suit your needs. Consider buying one of the models above to improve sleep quality, wind down before bed and start your day on the right foot.