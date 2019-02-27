Deal Alert: Amazon is Heavily Discounting SD Cards, SSDs, and More

If you’ve been in need of an SD card or an SSD, now’s the time to buy one. Amazon is running a huge sale on memory and storage products. Most of the products on sale are from Sandisk, so you know that they’re reliable and durable.

All of the items in Amazon’s sale are at least 20 percent off, so there aren’t any bad deals in this sale. That being said, we have a few favorites:

Amazon will end this sale by the end of the day, so don’t wait too long to grab that Micro SD card or SSD. You’ll always remember that you got it for a good price as you traverse through years and reading and/or writing.