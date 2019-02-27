Deal Alert: The SteelSeries Stratus XL Controller for Android is Just $30 Today

If you prefer to play your mobile games with a console advantage, let your fingers do the walking to Amazon. The site has the SteelSeries Stratus XL, one of the best controllers mobile around, available for just $30 today.

The Stratus XL offers all of the same primary buttons as the standard controller design for the Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus hard-bound home and back buttons to make getting around the Android interface easier. Two full-sized thumbsticks and a classic D-pad are must-haves for console-style games like Fortnite. The controller supports Bluetooth connections, so it will also work with Windows laptops and desktops with the requisite adapter.

Today’s discount brings the price down from $40. A few things to note: the Stratus XL runs on AA batteries, so it’s not rechargeable (unless you’ve already invested in rechargeable batteries, of course). It’s “full size,” so it’s not going to fit in the pocket of even the largest jeans. And it’s not designed for Apple devices, so if you want a controller for your iPhone or iPad, you’ll have to go with the similar Nimbus design.