Gamer Alert: Grab an Xbox One S, Minecraft Creator’s Bundle, and RDR2 for $220

If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One S, now might be the best time to jump on it. Hopefully, you have some free time this year because Massgenie is offering a deal that’s too good to pass up.

Massgenie is offering an Xbox One S, the Minecraft Creators Bundle, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for just $220. If you bought all of these games on Amazon right now, you’d be paying more than $300.

Remember when the Xbox One was priced around $500? Yeah, this deal is so good that it’s almost frustrating. But if you’ve never heard of Massgenie, then there are a few things that you need to know.

Massgenie, like Massdrop, buys items in bulk and sells them at a steep discount. The stipulation here is that a certain number of people need to commit to buying the product, or else nobody gets it. For this Xbox One S deal, the “Power Deal” goal has already been met — enough people have paid for the product, so you just need to put down your money before the deal ends.

But Massgenie has a “first in first out” policy, so you want to put down your money sooner rather than later. Sometimes there isn’t enough inventory to honor every purchase, so people that are late to the game get a full refund instead of the Xbox One S. Hey, at least there’s no risk.