The Best Durable Dog Toys for Your Destructive Chewer

Dogs can be cute, smart, and gentle. But even the sweetest dog can become a destructive monster when playtime comes around. If your dog is a destructive chewer, then you’ll need some durable toys to make playtime worthwhile.

Luckily, there are a lot of durable chew toys on the market. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and some of them are actually flavored like meat for extra playtime fun.

But it can be difficult to find a good durable chew toy for your dog. Some toys claim to be durable, but they really aren’t any stronger than a bowl of Jello—alright, a little strong than that… maybe. And your dog may be very picky about the shape or texture of certain toys.

Lucky for you (and your dog), we’ve taken the time to find a variety of great, durable chew toys for the most destructive dogs.

Nylabone Dura Chew ($7)

The Nylabone Dura Chew is an affordable, meat flavored chew toy made from a durable nylon material. It’s a textured ring that can take a beating from even the biggest, 60+ pound dogs. Plus, it can be thrown like a frisbee.

Most dog chew toys are shaped like bones or sticks, and they can be difficult for dogs to pin down for a good chew session. But since the Nylabone is shaped like a ring, your dog can hold it down with one paw, kind of like a giant ring pop. This is a great toy for power-chewers, and it doesn’t cost much, so you could always buy a new one once it starts to get gnarly.

ONEISALL Indestructible Chew Toy ($15)

If you’re looking for a durable, safe chew toy for your dog, then you may be interested in the ONEISALL Indestructible chew toy. It’s made from a non-toxic plastic, so you don’t have to be worried if your dog manages to break off a chunk and swallow it. The ONEISALL chew toy is also bacon scented, so feel free to give it a good chew while your dog isn’t looking (don’t do this).

Benebone Flavored Chew Toy ($13)

Dogs love to chew on bones, but not all dog owners want to riddle their house with nasty old bones. (Fun fact, most dog “bones” are actually bleached rawhide from cows). In order to make your bone-loving dog happy, you’ll need to strike a bit of a compromise.

Luckily, the Benebone flavored chew toy is shaped and textured like a giant wishbone, but it’s made from plastic. It can handle the jaw strength of a 60+ pound dog, so it should last you a while.

Pacific Pups Set of 11 Rope Toys ($22)

Rope toys are durable, affordable, and great for some tug-of-war. If you want to go head to head with your powerful dog, then you should take a look at the Pacific Pups 11 piece rope set.

The Pacific Pup rope set is a mish-mash of long, short, thick, and cute rope toys. It only costs $22, so you’re only paying $2 per toy. Don’t worry, you can keep the price tag a secret. Your dog will simply be impressed that you managed to pull 11 great toys out of a single box.

KONG Extreme Dog Toy ($20)

You’ve probably seen a KONG toy at the pet store, but you may not have realized that it’s actually a great toy. It’s made from a durable rubber, and it has a hole that can hold food and treats for your dog to dig out. Many owners who crate their dogs will freeze peanut butter inside the Kong toy to keep their dogs occupied in the crate. That’s right, the KONG will make your dog love playtime even more and less anxious when they’re crated.

KONG makes a range of products for large and small dogs, but we’re focused on destructive chewers. The KONG extra large “extreme” chew toy is thick enough to handle even the largest dogs, so you don’t have to worry about it falling apart in a fit of extreme playtime.