The 7 Best Ceiling Speakers

In-ceiling or in-wall speakers can make this happen for you. They’re specially adapted for in-ceiling/in-wall use. The best ceiling speakers are often housed in a hood for fire prevention and sound retention. Some are moist-resistant and support Bluetooth connectivity. In this list, we’ve put together some of the best in-ceiling speakers worth buying now.

What to Look For in an In-Ceiling Speaker

With hundreds of different in-ceiling speaker brands available, choosing can be tricky. To help you get the most bang for your buck, here are the key things to look out for.

Power Rating : Wattage, frequency response, and impedance are critical factors to consider when buying in-ceiling speakers. As a general rule of thumb, the larger, the better.

: Wattage, frequency response, and impedance are critical factors to consider when buying in-ceiling speakers. As a general rule of thumb, the larger, the better. Woofer Size : In the world of sound, woofer size matters a lot. It can determine the range and depth of your bass output, among others. Again, the larger your woofer and tweeter, the better.

: In the world of sound, woofer size matters a lot. It can determine the range and depth of your bass output, among others. Again, the larger your woofer and tweeter, the better. Area of Use : While all in-ceiling speakers work indoors, not all are optimized for outdoor use or use in moist environments. The best in-ceiling speakers, however, tend to do well in all these use cases.

: While all in-ceiling speakers work indoors, not all are optimized for outdoor use or use in moist environments. The best in-ceiling speakers, however, tend to do well in all these use cases. Paintable Grille: In-ceiling speakers are designed to leave a flush finish, with the majority of them paintable. This helps them to blend in with your existing interior. Good in-ceiling speakers often come with paintable grilles.

Best Overall: Polk Audio RC80i 2-Way In-Ceiling Speakers

Pros ✓ Powerful 8-inch 2-way speakers with 100W output.

Powerful 8-inch 2-way speakers with 100W output. ✓ Paintable grille with a flush finish for the perfect blend.

Paintable grille with a flush finish for the perfect blend. ✓ ✓ Ideal for indoor, outdoor, and moist environments. Cons ✗ ✗ Pretty pricey and low wattage.

✗ Pretty pricey and low wattage. ✗ Quite weighty for non-drywall installation.

One of the best ceiling speakers you can buy is the Polk Audio RC80i 2-Way In-Ceiling Speakers. These 8-inch 2-way speakers are round, white, and come with a paintable grille. They’re perfectly suited for outdoor and indoor use, including in humid environments like the kitchen, toilet, and bathroom, and can perfectly complement your work-from-home speaker setup.

These 20-100 Watts timbre-matched overhead speakers feature an 8-inch down-firing, wide dispersion, Dynamic Balance woofer, and a 1-inch aimable tweeter to direct the sound output. With 35 Hz – 20 kHz response frequency and 90 dB efficiency, they pair perfectly with your existing home theater setup to produce unparalleled surround sound. Paintable and recessed into the ceiling/wall, they easily blend with your existing interior.

Best Overall Polk Audio RC80i 2-Way In-Ceiling Speakers 8-inches, 2-way and well-rated, the Polk Audio RC80i delivers next-level sound output that transforms the ambience of entire spaces.

Best Budget: Acoustic Audio by Goldwood R191 In-Ceiling Speakers

Pros ✓ Budget-friendly 5-in-1 2-way full-range speakers.

Budget-friendly 5-in-1 2-way full-range speakers. ✓ 5.25-inch woofers with powerful 200W output.

5.25-inch woofers with powerful 200W output. ✓ Comes with cutout template for precision mounting and grilles are paintable. Cons ✗ Although installation is easy, the manual can be confusing.

Although installation is easy, the manual can be confusing. ✗ Speaker wires can be better.

While the Polk Audio RC80i is pretty pricey, the Acoustic Audio by Goldwood R191 In-Ceiling Speakers, on the other hand, is one of the best budget ceiling speakers. This 5-in-1 full-range 2-way speakers are each rated at 200 Watts per channel. Each speaker features a 5.25-inch high rigidity polypropylene cone woofer with butyl surrounds and a 12-millimeter soft dome tweeter.

Each tweeter produces a frequency response of 45 Hz – 22 kHz with 95 dB at 8 Ohms. These wide-dispersion, down-firing speakers feature a traditional passive design. The Acoustic Audio by Goldwood R191 In-Ceiling Speakers comes with a cutout template for precision wall/ceiling mounting. Its grilles are also paintable to match the color of your interior.

Best Budget Acoustic Audio by Goldwood R191 In-Ceiling Speakers Budget-friendly, this Acoustic Audio by Goldwood in-ceiling speakers still surprisingly delivers no-nonsense audio; a win-win for the price.

Best Premium: Sonos INCLGWW1 In-Ceiling Speakers

Pros ✓ Premium quality 6.5-inch 130 Watts woofers.

Premium quality 6.5-inch 130 Watts woofers. ✓ Supports Sonos' Trueplay tuning when hooked up to amp.

Supports Sonos' Trueplay tuning when hooked up to amp. ✓ Compatible with existing Sonos setup and great for surround sound. Cons ✗ Pretty pricey, so not for everyone.

Pretty pricey, so not for everyone. ✗ Low wattage.

If you like to play your classics through classy in-wall speakers, then the Sonos INCLGWW1 In-Ceiling Speakers is your best bet. This pair of wired architectural in-ceiling speakers support Sonos’ custom Trueplay tuning when hooked up to an amp. Trueplay tuning technology modifies the sound output to match the shape of any room or space.

Measuring 9.13 x 4.84 x 9.13 inches and weighing 4.96 pounds, these Sonos in-ceiling/wall speakers come in round and square shapes and are passive with Wi-Fi support. They also pair seamlessly with your existing Sonos setup. It features two 6.5-inch woofers with 1-inch tweeters and is rated 8 Ohms, 130 Watts, 89 dB SPL sensitivity with 44 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response.

Best Premium Sonos INCLGWW1 In-Ceiling Speakers This premium Sonos-Sonance in-ceiling speakers are pricey but well-worth it. They sure sound like a sound investment.

Best With Bluetooth: Pyle Pair PDICBT852RD 8-Inch Bluetooth In-Ceiling Speakers

Pros ✓ Large 10.7-inch Bluetooth-supported speakers.

Large 10.7-inch Bluetooth-supported speakers. ✓ Powerful 6.5-inch 250-Watts woofers.

Powerful 6.5-inch 250-Watts woofers. ✓ Easily pairs with Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers. Cons ✗ Bass output can be better.

Bass output can be better. ✗ Bluetooth range can also be improved upon.

If you prefer streaming your favorite music wirelessly via Bluetooth, then get the Pyle Pair 8-Inch Bluetooth In-Ceiling Speakers. It’s our top pick for the best Bluetooth in-ceiling speaker. It features an integrated function switch that activates Bluetooth audio for all your Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers. This can also double as a gaming speaker.

Featuring a flush mount design, these 10.7-inch 2-way full-range Bluetooth stereo speakers come with 6.5-inch woofers, 1-inch tweeters, Polypropylene cones with a rubber edge, and a replaceable paintable stain-resistant grille. Rated 250 Watts (300 Watts max), it also has an impedance of 8 Ohms, 88 dB efficiency, and 70 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response. You may also want to check out other recommended portable Bluetooth speakers and Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speakers.

Best With Bluetooth Pyle Pair PDICBT852RD 8-Inch Bluetooth In-Ceiling Speakers This pair of Pyle Bluetooth speakers easily pairs up with your Bluetooth-enabled devices to create an even better sound output.

Best For Home Theater: Acoustic Audio by Goldwood CS-IC83 Ceiling Speakers

Pros ✓ Perfect pairing with home theater setup.

Perfect pairing with home theater setup. ✓ Powerful 8-inch 5-1n-1 3-way 350 Watts speakers.

Powerful 8-inch 5-1n-1 3-way 350 Watts speakers. ✓ Durable ABS housing with paintable grille. Cons ✗ Might need a subwoofer for perfect output.

The Acoustic Audio by Goldwood CS-IC83 Ceiling Speakers is one of the best in-ceiling speakers to pair with your existing home theater setup for that true surround sound experience. This 5-in-1 3-way speakers feature 8.27-inch high-rigidity poly cone woofers, progressive spiders and butyl rubber surrounds, poly Mica midranges, and 13-millimeter soft dome tweeters.

They’re super easy to install with a pressure lock mounting system that clamps tight to drywall for a flush mount finish. They come with durable ABS housing and paintable grilles to match the color of your interior. Each has a frequency response of 40 Hz – 20 kHz with 95 dB efficiency, 8 Ohm impedance, and a maximum power rating of 350 Watts.

Best For Home Theater Acoustic Audio by Goldwood CS-IC83 Ceiling Speakers This 5-in-1 3-way speakers make the perfect addition to your home theater setup for sound that makes you feel at home.

Best Full-Range: Pyle PDIW87 Ceiling Wall Mount Enclosed Speaker

Pros ✓ Powerful output with full-range audio and paintable grille.

Powerful output with full-range audio and paintable grille. ✓ 8-inch long-throw 400 Watts woofers.

8-inch long-throw 400 Watts woofers. ✓ Ideal for indoor and outdoor use including moist environments. Cons ✗ Mount somewhat fragile.

If you’re an audiophile who loves to hear as much of the audible frequency range as technologically possible from an in-ceiling speaker, then the Pyle PDIW87 Ceiling Wall Mount Enclosed Speaker is your best choice. These 50 Hz – 40 kHz full-range 400-Watt stereo deep bass speakers feature 8-inch long-throw woofers, 1-inch titanium dome tweeters, and a vented flush mount design for superb sound output.

Unlike wallpaper-thin speakers, this pair of round and square speakers are large and come with replaceable and paintable stain-resistant grilles in a form-fitting vented housing enclosure that’s easy to mount. It also comes with a cut-out template for hassle-free installation indoors or outdoors, including in moist areas. Each measures 11.1 x 14.5 x10.9 inches, weighs 10 pounds, and has a 1-inch voice coil with an impedance of 0-8 Ohms.

Best Full-Range Pyle PDIW87 Ceiling Wall Mount Enclosed Speaker Enjoy true full-range audio with the Pyle PDIW87 in-ceiling speakers. Hear every note, key, and pitch as it was meant to be.

Best Moist-Resistant: Yamaha NSIC800WH 140-Watts 2-Way RMS Speakers

Pros ✓ Superb performance even in moist environments indoors or outdoors.

Superb performance even in moist environments indoors or outdoors. ✓ 8-inch 140 Watts moisture-resistant woofers.

8-inch 140 Watts moisture-resistant woofers. ✓ Grain-finished acoustic baffle with spiral patterns for maximum natural sound dispersion. Cons ✗ Great product but low wattage.

Electronics and moisture aren’t exactly the best of friends. However, the 140-Watts Yamaha NSIC800WH 2-Way RMS In-Ceiling Speakers is one of the few exceptions to the rule. Designed for optimal use indoors and outdoors, even in moist environments, it is easily one of the best moist-resistant in-ceiling and in-wall speakers on the market. It comes with a dust and moisture-resistant sealed back cover and paintable grilles with magnets for easy installation – a step ahead of other bathroom-friendly Bluetooth speakers.

These name-brand ceiling speakers feature blue 8-inch moisture-resistant polypropylene mica come woofers (for high-performance mid-low sound reproduction) and 1-inch fluid-cooled swivel soft dome tweeters for high-frequency precision sound positioning. Each has a 50Hz – 28 kHz frequency response, 90 dB sensitivity, 8 Ohms impedance, and a grain-finished acoustic baffle with spiral patterns for maximum natural sound dispersion.