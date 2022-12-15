Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 Review: Powerful, but Imperfect

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 has impressive audio quality for the size, as long as you don't play it at max volume. Its long battery life, flexible attachment strap and water resistant rating make it a good choice for outdoor use. Just don’t rely on its ability to charge your phone.

There are plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers out on the market, but with such a range of price points, you may be asking what’s worth the money. The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 offers a lot of value at its price thanks to its great sound quality that isn’t compromised by portability.

Here's What We Like Dynamic, energetic sound quality

IP67 waterproof rating

Low price point for the audio quality

Party/stereo modes And What We Don't Audio quality decreases at high volumes

Multifunction button confuses commands

Power Bank was finicky, then stopped working

A Speaker for the Great Outdoors

Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.9 x 1.6in (10.4×9.9×4.1cm)

4.1 x 3.9 x 1.6in (10.4×9.9×4.1cm) Weight: 1.12lbs (508g)

1.12lbs (508g) Water and Dust Resistance: IP67

IP67 Bluetooth Range: Up to 120ft

Up to 120ft Bluetooth Version: 5.3

5.3 Battery Life: Advertised as 12hrs, but expect more

Tribit set out to design a speaker that could thrive alongside adventures. Many of the incorporated features are particularly useful for those who find themselves in less-than-ideal environments.

For starters, the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 has an IP67 waterproof rating. This is a must for speakers you plan to use outside, as you never know when you’ll get caught in the rain. While it won’t stand up to long periods submerged under water, it can handle pretty much any other water-based scenario you could find yourself in.

The StormBox Micro 2’s built-in elastic strap differs from any other attachment method I’ve interacted with on a speaker. This break-resistant strap has a surprising amount of flex and strength to it. It is limited to what it can attach to, but it stretched around more than I expected.

When trying to secure the speaker to a railing 4.75 inches in circumference, the strap put up a bit of a fight, but in the end, it latched. Once it makes that connection, it seems quite secure.

If you are packing it for a trip where you don’t want the speaker secured to the exterior of your gear, the simple, compact square shape makes it easy to fit in just about anything.

Great Battery Life, Disappointing Charge

The company’s listed battery life for audio playback is 12 hours. To test this, I listened to multiple genres of music at a volume of 65%. After listening for eight and a half hours, the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 still had 70% of the battery remaining. It’s safe to say the 4700mAh / 3.6V battery will last for a day trip.

I was genuinely excited about this speaker’s ability to function as a power bank. Unfortunately, this feature didn’t last long.

After testing the speaker’s IP67 water-resistant rating, it no longer outputs power. To clarify, I only tested it within the conditions an IP67-rated device can undergo; nothing past that. I could still use the USB-C port to charge the speaker, but when I plugged my phone into that same (and only) port, it no longer outputs the 10W it claimed to.

Play Video

Even when the power bank feature functioned, it was inconsistent. My phone would charge for a few seconds and then disconnect. Those few seconds of charging were lovely, but then I was left very disappointed.

To me, it was more than a gimmick feature; it was a safety net. Having the peace of mind that comes with knowing you won’t have to face an emergency with a dead phone is something I didn’t take lightly. Promising me this and then not delivering tainted my view of the entire product. I would rather not have this feature at all over being given a false sense of security.

If your charging feature does function, I would rely on this speaker as a power backup only since there is no guarantee it will remain working. Don’t leave for a day trip with your phone at 30% with the intent of using the charging function. I recommend you bring along a dedicated battery bank.

Respectable Audio Quality

With how wildly audio performance ranges in this size of speakers, it’s hard to know what to expect. The StormBox Micro 2’s audio can be summed up by saying you get well-rounded sound within most of the volume range, and the bass packs a serious punch for its size.

The bass is projected out the back of the speaker rather than the front. I expected this to muddle the audio as the sound waves bounced back towards the speaker, but this isn’t a problem until played above 70% volume.

You do gain some additional richness in the bass when strapped onto something that doesn’t cover the rear output.

There is plenty of detail in the audio, but again, that is only up to a certain volume. Voices and bass seem to peak at about 70% volume. Anything past that starts to get muddy.

The StormBox Micro 2’s 10-watt output power gets you more volume than the previous model’s 9 watts. While this sounds good, there aren’t many times I would recommend playing this speaker at max volume because of the murky sound quality. The extra power does play into having more dynamic audio than the original StormBox Micro.

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is on the upper end of audio performance for the size, and it is definitely one of the best options you can find at the $70 price point.

The Mostly Functional Multipurpose Button

There are a lot of commands included by using the speaker’s multifunction button. With the play/pause button being arguably the most important, it’s convenient that it is a single press.

If you are biking with your Stormbox Micro 2 strapped to your handlebar, it’s quite convenient to be able to skip songs with just one button. Pressing and holding activates your voice assistant, pressing twice skips to the next song, and pressing three times takes you to the previous track.

It’s quite common for the speaker to output a different command than you expect. If you are trying to skip a song by pressing twice, it often only registers one press and therefore pauses the music. It doesn’t just mess up a fraction of the time; it’s a toss-up whether you will get the result you want.

The nice thing about this set of commands is that anything that can be done with your speaker can be undone by your speaker as well. If you accidentally skip a song you were enjoying while trying to go to a previous track, you can get back to the correct song without having to pull out your phone.

Thankfully, this button quirk isn’t such an issue in conversation mode. Here, one press answers a call while a press and hold rejects it. The speaker always seems to get press and hold commands right, so there is little risk of rejecting a call you mean to answer or vice versa.

Connectivity Modes

If you have two of these speakers, you can connect them in party mode or stereo mode. Just make sure to note that this can only be done with two speakers of the exact same model. You can’t pair a Stormbox Micro 2 and an original Stormbox Micro.

Party mode allows you to spread out speakers to cover more ground. The same audio will be played through both speakers, so you can use two of these small speakers to keep an entire backyard party lively.

It is activated by pressing the Bluetooth button on one speaker for five seconds, then pressing the Bluetooth button on the other speaker for just one second. Once a speaker says “party mode,” you’ll know the pairing was successful.

Stereo mode sets one speaker to the left audio channel and the other to the right, which creates a more dimensional audio experience.

To set the speakers to stereo mode, they must first be connected in party mode. From here, you tap one of the speakers’ Bluetooth buttons and you will hear an audio cue to confirm it’s in stereo mode.

How the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 Compares to the Competition

The closest comparison on the market is the JBL Clip 4. They were both designed to take on the go, and they both have IP67 ratings.

While the clip on the JBL is easier to interact with, it is more restrictive of what it can attach to than the Tribit. The flexible nature of the Tribit strap allows it to follow the contours of more complex attachment surfaces.

As far as sound quality is concerned, they are both near the top of the leaderboards for the price point.

At full volume, the JBL Clip 4 sounds clearer than the Tribit. With that said, from low volume to about 70% or 80% volume, the Tribit sounds more dynamic.

Should you buy the Tribit StormBox Micro 2?

If you like to listen to music while out in the world, yes, consider the Tribit StormBox Micro 2. It’s lightweight, waterproof, easy to strap onto gear, and the sound quality is fantastic for the size. Remember to cap the volume to around 70% or 80% to keep the integrity of the audio.

In terms of the phone charging capability, just try not to get your hopes up. Even if it functions at first, know that it isn’t very reliable.

You can still enjoy this speaker if you’re not the outdoorsy type. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2’s party and stereo modes are great for backyard hangouts.

Whether you bike, hike, or just like to sit around a campfire, consider this speaker. Just make sure to weigh the pros and cons while considering how you plan to use it.