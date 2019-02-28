The Five-Camera Nokia 9 Pureview Will Go On Sale Starting March 3rd for $599

The strange-yet-boring Nokia 9 PureView will hit the US market on March 3rd for $599. So, you’ll be paying $120 per camera.

You may remember when the Nokia 9 PureView was announced on Sunday, February 24th, just a few days ago. Well, HMD wants to move fast, I guess. The company’s decision to announce a phone and bring it to market in the span of a week is pretty wild.

Oh, speaking of moving fast, the Nokia 9 PureView’s $599 price tag will only last a week. On March 10th, it’s moving up to $699. That’s like $140 per camera.

Let’s go through the Nokia 9 PureView’s specs real quick, just in case you want to buy it before the 10th. It has five 12 MP cameras that shoot simultaneously. The phone then “stacks” all five of these images to make an insane 60 MP high-res photo.

Inside of the PureView, you’ll find 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage (with an SD card slot), a 6″ OLED display with a built-in fingerprint reader, and last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor. No, it doesn’t have a headphone jack, and there’s only one selfie camera.

Should you choose to buy the PureView, you’ll find it online at B&H, Amazon, and Best Buy on March 3rd for $599. But that price will rise to $699 on the 10th, so don’t wait too long.