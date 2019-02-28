Razer Phone 2 Drops to $500 on March 1st, Android Pie Comes Along for the Ride

If some of the $1000+ prices on new flagship phones is giving you sticker shock, you might want to swing by Razer’s online store tomorrow. The Razer Phone 2, upgraded and competitive with most new phones as of late 2018, will be just $499.

That’s for the unlocked, carrier-agnostic version you buy from Razer itself, naturally. AT&T also sells the phone as do several retailers like Amazon. They should reflect this change tomorrow or shortly thereafter—it’s a $200 discount off the Razer Phone 2’s current retail price. There’s no word on how long this promotional price will last (if it’s promotional at all), so grab one quickly if you’re ready to buy.

But wait, there’s more! Razer also announced that its phone is getting the upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie starting today. Razer’s phone software is already pretty close to stock, with a few gaming-friendly add-ons to take advantage of that 120 Hz screen and light-up rear logo. Razer’s consistent updates were a highlight of the original.

It’s taken about six months for Razer to get the upgrade in the hands of users, which is pretty good—my Oreo-packing Galaxy Note 8 is looking envious of both the new software and the low price.