Amazon Day Lets Prime Members Choose What Day Packages Arrive

Do you hate it when your Amazon orders arrive on the one day you won’t be home? If you know a particular day of the week will always be the best day for deliveries, Amazon Day will alleviate your frustration.

It never fails, you ordered that sweet gizmo that’s going to change your life, and best of all it offered two-day shipping on Prime. But you forgot you’re out of town this weekend, or it didn’t actually ship from the warehouse for two days, and now it’s going to arrive at an inconvenient time. Your package will be on the porch all day.

Somehow Amazon packages seem to always arrive on the most inconvenient day of the week. And Amazon wants to help you out with that, and save a quick buck too. When you choose Amazon Day, any eligible item you order throughout the week will arrive on your preferred day, and where possible Amazon will ship in fewer boxes.

First off, to use Amazon Day, you need to be a Prime subscriber. Also, not every item is eligible for Amazon Day, but most items that have two-day prime available will work. And you need to order at least two days before your preferred arrival day. When you check out, you can choose standard shipping options or your Amazon Day selection.

How To Use Amazon Day

If you’re a Prime member, the next time you check out you’ll see a “Choose your Amazon day” button. Click on that.

Choose the day you prefer and then click on the “Save and continue” button.

Going forward when you check out, you’ll have an option to ship on your Amazon day. Amazon will helpfully remind you exactly which day that will be. If it’s something important that you need now, choose the regular prime shipping options instead.

The good news is you can always change your preferred delivery day. Just click on the “change” option when you see the Amazon Day choice in shipping.