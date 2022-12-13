Doggone Great Products For Man’s Best Friend

From their goofy antics to their loving snuggles, dogs just make life better. And if you have a pup in your life, there’s a good chance you’re always looking for great dog products to keep them happy and healthy.

To help you snag the best toys and essentials, we’ve rounded up the some innovative dog products. This list includes everything from automatic ball launchers to save your shoulder to carpet cleaners to handle both big and little accidents.

Best Automatic Ball Launcher: iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher For Dogs

If your dog has an insatiable appetite for fetch, your arm could probably use a break. Thankfully, the iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher can keep your dog entertained while your arm recovers from the strain of making hours of fetch possible.

This brand makes two different sizes of the iFetch ball launcher, and the smaller model is the most affordable of the two. It’s perfect for indoor and outdoor play with small-breed dogs.

The toy works with mini tennis balls, which you or your dog can load into the machine. You can then adjust this toy to launch the ball 10, 20, or 30 feet. We recommend starting at 10 feet and supervising your pup until they get the hang of their new toy.

Best Smart Pet Feeder: WOPET Smart Pet Feeder

“Did anyone feed the dog?” It’s a question that pet owners have been asking just about every day, probably since the dawn of time. However, you’ll never have to worry about forgetting to feed the dog again when you pick up the WOPET Smart Pet Feeder.

This Wi-Fi-enabled device allows you to control your pet’s meals using your smartphone. You can program up to 15 meals to be dispensed according to your pet’s feeding schedule. Not only that, but you can also record a custom message that will play before mealtime so that your pet gets excited to chow down.

Best Interactive Pet Ball: PetDroid Interactive Dog Ball

If you could ask your dog what’s better than a tennis ball, they would probably say, “Nothing is.” However, they would only say that because they haven’t met the PetDroid Interactive Dog Ball yet. Once this innovative dog toy enters their life, tennis balls will be reduced to second-favorite.

This motion-activated ball is great for pups to play with on hard floors. Sorry, it doesn’t work on thick carpets. Your pup will enjoy hours of fun playing with this ball because it comes with two fun modes. There’s the rolling mode that keeps bouncing to a minimum and the active bouncing mode that will take playtime to the next level. Best of all, this ball is USB rechargeable, so there’s no need to keep paying for batteries for it.

Best Pet Carpet Cleaner: Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush

Everyone is convinced they have the cutest dog out there. However, no one thinks their canine’s messes are cute. The good news is the Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush can make those little (and big) “oops” moments a thing of the past.

This 12-pound machine may look a bit like a vacuum cleaner, but it does so much more than pick up dirt and fur. It’s designed to tackle the toughest pet messes. The four-row DeepReach PowerBrush Roll lifts away dirt and stains from your long-suffering carpets. In addition to its powerful cleaning capabilities, you’ll love the user-friendly features like a removable nozzle and two-tank technology that separates the clean water from the dirty water.

Best Dog Communication Buttons: Learning Resources Recordable Answer Buttons

Have you seen those TikTok videos where people show how their pooches have learned to “talk” using buttons? If so, you may be wondering if your dog could learn to do it. The Learning Resources Recordable Answer Buzzers are a great way to start exploring this question.

Although not specifically designed for pups, many people use these buzzers with their dogs. You can record a different word on each of the four buzzers. Some examples include “Outside,” “Food,” “Potty,” and “Play.” After recording your voice saying the words you want your dog to use, you’ll place the buzzers where your dog can access them and let the training begin.

Best Basic Wi-Fi Camera For Pets: Blink Mini Indoor Camera

There’s a misconception that you need to buy a specific pet camera to keep an eye on your furry friend. However, a basic Wi-Fi camera can work just as well for a fraction of the price. One great model is the Blink Mini Camera.

When you plug in this camera and connect it to your Wi-Fi, you can monitor the inside of your home both day and night. You’ll see 1080P HD video and enjoy the camera’s motion detection feature. You can even hear and speak to your pet using the camera’s two-way audio. Checking in on Fido has never been easier.

Best Dog Agility Course for Beginners: Cheering Pet Dog Agility Training Equipment

Could your dog’s endless energy make them a good agility dog? You might be reluctant to find out when you see how pricey most dog agility products can be. Thankfully, Cheering Pet Dog Agility Training Equipment provides a more affordable option for beginners.

This 28-piece set includes everything you need to introduce your doggo to the wonderful world of dog agility. There’s a 58.5-inch tunnel, two vertical poles, eight slalom poles, an adjustable hurdle, a pause box, a carrying case, and plenty of fun extras. Each item in the set is built to last, so you don’t have to worry about the polyester tunnel ripping or the hurdle cracking.