Deal Alert: Grab a White Apple Watch Series 3 for $220 (38mm Only)

If you’ve been thinking about jumping on the Apple Watch train, you can do it today for a cheaper than ever before. Amazon is selling the white Watch Series 3 for just $220, which is $60 off the normal price.

This deal is only for a specific model, though: the white 38mm version of the Series 3. If you go for the Space Gray model, the price jumps to $250. Similarly, if you have a meaty wrist and ant the 42mm version, expect a price bump—by almost $100, in fact. That’s nuts.

The Series 3 Apple Watch has all of the features that you’d expect from a premium smartwatch. It mirrors notifications from your phone, monitors your heart rate, and helps you keep track of your fitness goals. You can also make calls or control Siri from the Apple watch, and of course, you can use it to check the time.

Keep in mind that Series 3 is the previous generation Apple Watch. If you want to perform ECGs, then you’ll need to wait for the Series 4 Apple Watch to go on sale.

As with any deal, you’ll want to buy this while you can. There are a lot of Apple fans out there, and they’re probably beating you to the deal at this very moment.