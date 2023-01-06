Get a Pilates Body With These Top-Rated Apps

If you think hitting the gym is the only way to get a great workout, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Pilates is an effective and fun workout that you can do from the comfort of your home. Now, you might be thinking that you have no idea how to get started. Thankfully, there are plenty of top-rated apps to help.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Pilates apps for Android and iOS so that you can find the perfect one to help you get a Pilates body. This list contains everything from apps to help you get in a quick Pilates session to apps that offer fun seasonal challenges.

Best For a Quick Pilates Workout: 5 Minute Pilates Workouts

When you have a packed schedule, you might think there’s no time to fit in a Pilates workout. However, you can achieve real benefits if you practice just five minutes a day. You can see for yourself when you use 5 Minute Pilates Workouts for Android and iOS.

This app prides itself on providing fast and easy Pilates workouts that strengthen your core while improving your flexibility. Each day, you can select one or more workouts from a list of more than 70 sessions. Each exercise includes a clear description and 3D animation, so all you have to do is roll out a mat and follow along until the five-minute timer runs out.

Best For Pilates (and More): Alo Moves

Maybe making time for exercise isn’t a problem for you. Instead, you might be worried about getting bored just doing Pilates every day. Alo Moves for Android and iOS has a solution. This app offers more than just Pilates. It also features yoga, fitness, and mindfulness classes.

You can search on the app to find class recommendations based on your fitness goals and interests. Expert instructors will guide you through Pilates classes of varying lengths as well as thousands of yoga, HIIT, strength, cardio, barre, and mindfulness sessions. With so much variety and new classes every week, you can keep your workout routine fresh and interesting.

Best For an Upbeat Approach: BODY by Blogilates

Cassey Ho of Blogilates became one of the biggest names in Pilates, thanks to her thriving YouTube channel and perky demeanor. As a result, no list of the best Pilates apps would be complete without mentioning BODY by Blogilates for Android and iOS.

Her colorful and fun app is a reflection of her upbeat personality and approach to Pilates. Cassey encourages and guides you through her extensive library of Pilates classes and challenges that target every part of the body. You can work on specific areas or complete a full-body workout whether you’re at home or on the go.

Best From a Celebrity Trainer: MWH: Fitness + Wellness

Do you wish you could take a Pilates class with a celebrity trainer like Melissa Wood-Tepperberg? You can now, thanks to the MWH: Fitness + Wellness app on iOS and Android, which has been featured in Vogue and Forbes.

Melissa and her team created this app to allow users to customize their workout experience from a library of more than 500 workouts and meditations. Every week, you can find new classes in three tiers of intensity as well as enjoy live-streamed classes. And because MWH: Fitness + Wellness is also a lifestyle platform; you can find recipes and lifestyle tips.

Largest Library of Pilates Classes: Pilates Anytime Workouts

If you’ve been doing Pilates for a while, you might think you’ve seen every type of workout. You might even start to feel a little bored with your routine. Pilates Anytime Workouts can help you get out of this rut with its app for iOS and Android.

This Pilates app is one of the best because it has the largest library and greatest variety of any app available. You can access more than 3,700 Pilates workout videos taught by more than 200 of the industry’s best instructors, and the app adds new classes every week. Workshops, talks, tutorials, and even videos on Pilates history are also available on this comprehensive app.

Best For Seasonal Challenges: Pilates Workouts by Fittbe

Every season brings changes, so why not also make some positive changes in your body? Pilates Workouts by Fittbe, which is only for iOS, offers fun Pilates challenges to help you sculpt a stronger and more flexible body.

When you use this Pilates app, you can watch classes taught by a certified Pilates instructor who has two decades of teaching experience. There are hundreds of Pilates, barre, and yogalates (a hybrid of yoga and Pilates) classes available as well as fun and effective seasonal fitness challenges that will leave you feeling fit and fabulous.