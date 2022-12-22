Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Creative Sound Blaster X1 Review: A Swiss Army Knife DAC and Headphone Amp
Proton VPN Review: Safe As a Swiss Bank
Benks MagClap On-Go Power Bank Review: Conveniently Portable, but Lacks Capacity

Marcus Mears III
Marcus Mears III
Reviews Editor

Marcus Mears III is the Reviews Editor for How-To Geek and Review Geek. He's a lifelong technology enthusiast with over three years of experience developing prose that keeps readers in the know. With hundreds of articles across a number of tech publications like MakeUseOf and iGeeksBlog, Mears' work helps readers around the globe learn to make the most of their devices and software.

| 5 min read
Rating: 7/10 ?
Price: $43
Amazon
Benks
Marcus Mears III / Review Geek

You’re running late for work or school so you hustle out the door, only to look down and see your phone at 12% battery life. You can hope someone has a cable and charging block for you to borrow, or you can keep a portable charger, like the Benks MagClap On-Go Power Bank, handy for a recharge.

No one likes clinging to the last few battery percentage points while out and about. Forget that movie you were going to watch during your lunch break or plane ride, now you’re in survival mode, waiting for that important text, call, or email to come through while your phone still has any life left.

Benks’ MagClap On-Go Power Bank attaches to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, giving it the juice it needs to stay powered on throughout the day. And if you have an Android or an older iPhone, you can use the included adhesive magnetic ring to take full advantage of this portable power bank’s magnetized capabilities.

Here's What We Like

  • Silicone finish
  • Multiple charging methods
  • Easily portable
  • Included magnetic ring for Androids/older iPhones

And What We Don't

  • Pricey for the capacity
  • Requires compatible case for MagSafe capabilities
  • Only one recharge per battery life

Table of Contents

Design: Smooth and Simple
    Adhesive Magnetic Ring: Not as Good as MagSafe
Charging Efficiency: Quick but Limited
Frequently Asked Questions
Should You Buy the Benks MagClap On-Go Power Bank?

Design: Smooth and Simple

Marcus Mears III / Review Geek

  • Dimensions: 3.78 x 2.52 x 0.5in (96 x 64 x 12.5mm)
  • Exterior finish: Liquid silicone
  • Port: USB-C PD
  • Weight: 8.8oz (249.48g)

Power banks are usually pretty plain, offering an on/off switch and LED indicators to denote the remaining power level. The MagClap On-Go follows suit in this area with a few key differences, the first of which is its silicone exterior.

Benks’ MagSafe power bank comes in five colors: Black (as reviewed), Dark Blue, White, Purple, and Light Blue—all of which offer a sleek silicone finish that feels smooth and cool to the touch. The second difference between the MagClap On-Go and your run-of-the-mill portable power bank is the inclusion of MagSafe magnets—these keep the charger adhered to the back of your smartphone while it charges, meaning you aren’t hindered by a cord or stuck next to an outlet.

“So if I don’t have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, this is just a normal power bank?” Not quite; Benks included an adhesive magnetic ring that you can stick to the back of your Android or older iPhone. As long as your phone is compatible with Qi wireless charging, you can use the magnetic ring in a pseudo-MagSafe capacity.

As with any MagSafe charger, the only caveat to this is it probably won’t work if you use anything other than an ultra-thin case (or a certified MagSafe-compatible case).

Benks MagClap On-Go Portable Power Bank USB-C port and power button
Marcus Mears III / Review Geek

And, of course, if you’d rather power up faster and don’t mind using a cord, you can make use of the MagClap On-Go’s USB-C port for 12W of charging rather than the 7.5W that wireless charging offers. The portable power bank only comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable (which you can use to recharge the power bank itself), so you’ll need a USB-C to Lightning connector if you plan to use wired charging on an iPhone. You’ll also need to pick up a USB-C wall adapter to charge the power bank if you don’t already have one.

At 3.78 x 2.52 x 0.5in, Benks’ portable charger is roughly the size of a credit card with some extra thickness. This makes it perfect for slipping into pockets, purses, bags, or car cupholders for a recharge wherever and whenever you need it.

Adhesive Magnetic Ring: Not as Good as MagSafe

Person holding MagClap On-Go Power Bank magnetic ring in hand
Marcus Mears III / Review Geek
MagClap On-Go Power Bank magnetic ring on back of iPhone XR
Marcus Mears III / Review GeekMagnetic ring on the back of iPhone XR
MagClap On-Go Power Bank on back of iPhone XR
Marcus Mears III / Review GeekThe power bank stays attached to non-MagSafe-compatible phones
This is a great addition if you’re an Android user or haven’t upgraded your Apple handset since the iPhone 11.

All you have to do is pull out the included adhesive ring, peel off the paper, and stick it to the back of your phone. Now you have a place for the MagClap On-Go to attach to, giving you the benefits of MagSafe charging without a traditionally MagSafe-compatible phone.

It works well enough, though you won’t have quite as strong of a connection as MagSafe-compatible counterparts. I noticed some slipping and sliding while using my iPhone XR with Benks’ portable power bank attached, but it never outright fell off the phone.

Charging Efficiency: Quick but Limited

Benks MagClap On-Go Portable Power Bank on countertop
Marcus Mears III / Review Geek

  • Battery Capacity: 5,000mAh
  • Wattage: 7.5W wireless charging, 12W wired charging
  • Voltage output: 5V

Using a wired connection (USB-C to Lightning), the MagClap On-Go charged my iPhone 13 from 50% to 100% in 1 hour and 25 minutes. The iPhone had Low Power Mode enabled and underwent light, mixed-use consisting of a few YouTube videos, Slack message checking, and Amazon order tracking while charging.

The charger stayed cool to the touch the entire time in this mode. The power bank still had around 50% battery remaining (2 LEDs), so you could charge your iPhone from 0 to full off of a full-capacity MagClap On-Go before you need to plug the portable charger back in again.

With the MagSafe method, as opposed to wired, it took 2 hours and 13 minutes to charge my iPhone from 50% to 100%. I noticed a little heat buildup when using the wireless charging mode, though this is the case with nearly every wireless charger. The silicone exterior kept the charger relatively cool, and the warmth was far from worrying.

Note: The iPhone 13’s battery capacity is 3,227mAh. If your phone has a lower capacity, you’ll likely get more use out of the MagClap On-Go Power Bank before needing to charge it.

Again, you could get about one full charge of your iPhone before needing to plug the MagClap On-Go in for charging.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the MagClap On-Go Power Bank with Androids and non-MagSafe-compatible iPhones?
Absolutely. Not only can you use the wired USB-C connection to charge your Android or older iPhone, but you can also attach the included adhesive magnetic ring to the back of your phone for wireless charging capabilities.
How long does it take to recharge my phone?
+
My iPhone 13, which has a battery capacity of 3,227mAh, took about one and half hours to charge from 50% to full using a wired connection. Using the MagSafe method, it took just over two hours to charge from 50% to full.
How many recharges can I get before needing to charge the power bank?
+
You can get about one full phone recharge before needing to plug your MagClap On-Go Power bank in.
Can I use the MagSafe mode with my phone?
+
MagSafe is only available on iPhones generation 12 or newer. If you have an iPhone 11 or older, or an Android, you’re still able to make use of the included magnetic ring attachment.

Should You Buy the Benks MagClap On-Go Power Bank?

Marcus Mears III / Review Geek

If you’re searching for a portable MagSafe charging option, the Benks MagClap On-Go Power Bank is easy to recommend. It’s stylish, effortless to transport, and charges your phone pretty quickly. With the added benefit of magnetic adhesion, whether your smartphone is MagSafe-compatible or not, you can continue to check your email, play mobile games, and respond to texts without being tied down by a charging cable.

However, if you just want to charge your phone while out and about and don’t need magnets, save some money and go with a power bank like the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. With a 10,000mAh battery compared to the MagClap On-Go’s 5,000mAh, you’re getting double the capacity at nearly half the price. While not as convenient as a MagSafe alternative (especially if you forget a charging cable), you’ll get considerably more bang for your buck.

If you’re an Apple Watch user and want a MagSafe charger that stays at home, consider the Nomad Base One Max. It has room for both your handset and wearable, reducing the need for portable power from the get-go.

Rating: 7/10
Price: $43
Amazon
Benks

Here’s What We Like

  • Silicone finish
  • Multiple charging methods
  • Easily portable
  • Included magnetic ring for Androids/older iPhones

And What We Don't

  • Pricey for the capacity
  • Requires compatible case for MagSafe capabilities
  • Only one recharge per battery life

