The 5 Best Studless TV Wall Mounts

Studless TV wall mounts are ideal for drywall, particularly when your preferred mounting location isn’t backed by any studs. They’re lightweight and easy to install, only requiring nails; no drills whatsoever, and no gaping holes on your walls (or wallet) either. So, if you’re looking for no-stud TV wall hangers, we’ve got the very best lined up for you.

What to Look for in a Studless TV Wall Hanger

Although no-stud wall mounts aren’t ideal for extra large heavy-duty TVs, they still make decent hangers for mid-range to large TVs and can hold their own against the best TV wall mounts. Here are what you should be looking out for in a studless TV wall hanger.

Ensure that your preferred studless TV wall mount supports your TV type. Mounts listed in this article support TVs up to 77 inches, plus some curved TVs. VESA Pattern : This is the distance in millimeters between the four screws at the back of your TV. VESA pattern differs from TV to TV and mount to mount. Ensure they both match.

Although no-stud wall mounts aren't full-range or full-motion, they still offer some degree of tilting (which may help with glare). Up to 5 degrees of tilt is ideal. Profile : By design, studless wall mounts have a lower wall-to-TV profile, spacing, or clearance. While this may impact cable management, it gives a near-perfect flush finish.



Best Overall: Hangman S-2040A Studless TV Wall Mount

Pros ✓ UL-certified and lightweight with a weight capacity of 80 pounds. Ideal for 26 to 55-inch TVs.

UL-certified and lightweight with a weight capacity of 80 pounds. Ideal for 26 to 55-inch TVs. ✓ 5 degrees of tilt with 1-inch profile for cable access and flush finish.

5 degrees of tilt with 1-inch profile for cable access and flush finish. ✓ Anti-scuff foam pads. Cons ✗ Rather small supported TV size range.

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and reliable way to hang your 26 to 55-inch TV on the wall without worrying about drills or finding studs, we highly recommend the Hangman S-2040A Studless TV Wall Mount. And no, it has absolutely nothing to do with a real hangman or with Al Pacino, Karl Urban, and Co.

This simple but sturdy 18-inch wall mount comes in a black anodized finish with VESA compatibility of 200×200 – 400×400 millimeters. It also comes with a built-in level, a security cable, and anti-scuff foam pads. It can tilt up to 5 degrees reducing glare. Its 1-inch profile provides easy cable access for better cable management. UL-certified, this 1.1 pounds mount can carry TVs up to 80 pounds.

Best Overall Hangman S-2040A Studless TV Wall Mount The Hangman Studless TV Wall Mount is UL certified, simple, sturdy, and suited for 26 to 55-inch TVs of up to 80 pounds.

Best Premium: EchoGear EGDL1 Studless TV Wall Mount

Pros ✓ Ideal for 32 to 77-inch TVs on drywalls, wood, and concrete walls.

Ideal for 32 to 77-inch TVs on drywalls, wood, and concrete walls. ✓ UL listed with broad VESA pattern support.

UL listed with broad VESA pattern support. ✓ Small 1.18-inch profile, 5 degrees tilt angle with anti-tilt magnetic standoffs. Cons ✗ Basic barebones design.

Basic barebones design. ✗ May potentially leave 32 nail holes on wall.

EchoGear makes some of the finest TV wall mounts, including full-motion ones. As far as studless TV mounts go, the EchoGear EGLD1 Studless TV Wall Mount is our top pick for the best premium category. This 4.18-pounder has a weight capacity of 100 pounds on drywall and 135 pounds on wood or concrete walls. It is ideal for 32 to 77-inch TVs.

This UL-listed mount has a VESA pattern of 75 – 625 millimeters and comes with a built-in level. It uses 32 tiny nails to prop up your TV against the wall and a safety latch to securely lock it in place. With a 1.18-inch profile and a 5-degree tilt angle, it minimizes glare and can improve cable access with a flush finish. Magnetic standoffs are included in case you don’t like your TV tilting.

Best Premium EchoGear EGDL1 Studless TV Wall Mount This robust EchoGear Studless TV Wall Mount is UL certified to carry 32 to 77-inch TVs of up to 100 pounds on drywall and 135 pounds on wood or concrete walls.

Best Budget: Aentgiu Studless TV Wall Mount

Pros ✓ Very affordable no-stud wall hanger.

Very affordable no-stud wall hanger. ✓ Ideal for 26 to 55-inch TVs on drywall, wood, or concrete walls.

Ideal for 26 to 55-inch TVs on drywall, wood, or concrete walls. ✓ Super lightweight, good tilt angle, and slim 1-inch profile. Cons ✗ Basic design, no bells and whistles.

Even the best studless TV wall mounts are considerably more affordable than their full-motion counterparts. Yet, the Aentgiu Studless TV Wall Mount takes affordability even further. Our best budget studless TV wall mount is made of heavy-duty steel and supports 26 to 55-inch TVs weighing up to 80 pounds on drywall and up to 110 pounds on wood or concrete.

Weighing only 0.95 pounds, it has VESA patterns of 100 x 100 millimeters – 600 x 400 millimeters and is ideal for drywalls thicker than 0.4 inches. It also comes with a safety latch to secure your TV in place. With a 1-inch profile, it provides a flush finish and easily hides your cables. It has a maximum tilt angle of 5 degrees which helps to reduce glare and improve clarity.

Best Budget Aentgiu Studless TV Wall Mount Studless TV wall mounts are cheap, but the Aentigu No-Stud Wall Mount is one of the best budget ones available.

Best With Auto Lock: Barkan DWH3.B Studless TV Wall Mount

Pros ✓ Full-on bracket design with auto-lock feature for extra safety.

Full-on bracket design with auto-lock feature for extra safety. ✓ Ideal for 19 to 65-inch TVs up to 82 pounds with broad VESA compatibility.

Ideal for 19 to 65-inch TVs up to 82 pounds with broad VESA compatibility. ✓ Safe for drywall, plasterboard, wallboard, sheet rock, gypsum board/panel and comes with a free 18Gbps HDMI cable. Cons ✗ Limited weight capacity support for supported TV size range.

At first glance, studless TV wall mounts may appear fragile. However, they’ve been tested and certified to do what they’re designed for. Still, when it comes to safety, the Barkan Studless TV Wall Mount easily takes the cake. While others simply provide a safety latch with two mounting holes, this mount is an entire bracket with four holes.

It also features a US-China-approved Auto-Locking Mechanism patent, making it the safest no-stud hanger in its category. It has VESA patterns spanning 75 x 75 – 400 x 400 millimeters and comes with a built-in bubble level. Ideal for 19 to 65-inch TVs weighing up to 82 pounds, it leaves a 1.1-inch profile with no tilt support. It however comes with a free 6-feet HDMI cable and is UL-certified.

Best With Auto Lock Barkan Studless TV Wall Mount The UL-certified Barkan Studless TV Wall Mount comes with a dedicated auto-lock functionality for added safety.

Best Slim Profile: HYPIGO AA-11 Studless TV Wall Mount

Pros ✓ Slim 1-inch TV-wall profile.

Slim 1-inch TV-wall profile. ✓ Supports 26 to 55-inch TVs of up to 80 pounds.

Wide VESA pattern compatibility with most TV models.

With low-profile TV wall mounts, you can achieve a more flush finish, especially when viewed from the side. If you’re keen on finding a solid studless TV wall mount with minimal TV-to-wall spacing, then the HYPIGO AA-11 Studless TV Wall Mount is a great choice.

Made of alloy steel, the HYPIGO Studless TV Wall Mount supports 26 to 55-inch TVs with a VESA mount of 200 x 100 millimeters to 600 x 400 millimeters. Weighing 1.54 pounds and measuring 17.36 x 12.87 x 1.85 inches, it can support TVs of up to 80 pounds leaving a mere 1-inch TV-wall gap. Easy to install, it also comes with a built-in level and a safety latch.