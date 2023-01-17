CHERRY MW 9100 Mouse Review: A Must for Frequent Travelers

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Many consumers are conditioned to think bigger is better, and that may be true in some cases. For travel mice, small is where it’s at, and the CHERRY MW 9100 supports this. The sleek mouse has all the necessary features and then some for office use, but don’t expect it to be an everyday peripheral.

The moment I held the CHERRY MW 9100 mouse in my hand, I was sure I would dislike every second with it. I’m used to big, bulky gaming mice with buttons jutting out of every flat surface. The MW 9100 is the exact opposite, instead favoring a compact design and limited features. It’s practical and not looking to make a bold statement, and that’s ultimately why it grew on me.

Though there doesn’t seem to be much to CHERRY’s travel mouse, there’s just enough to elevate it beyond your typical $20 no-name option. From multiple connection methods to a three-stage DPI adjustment, the MW 9100 packs a lot in its tiny, durable frame.

Here's What We Like Long battery life

Good DPI range

Feels sturdy despite size

Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connection And What We Don't A little too small for everyday use

Awkward for larger hands

Limited programmable buttons

Could benefit from RGB lighting

Design: A Great Option for the Road

Size: 3.9 x 2.46 x 1.31in (9.91 x 6.25 x 15.86cm)

3.9 x 2.46 x 1.31in (9.91 x 6.25 x 15.86cm) Weight: 3.25oz (92g)

3.25oz (92g) DPI Range: 1,000/1,600/2,400

1,000/1,600/2,400 Connection: Bluetooth 4.0 or 2.4GHz RF receiver

Bluetooth 4.0 or 2.4GHz RF receiver Charging Port: USB-C

It’s clear from the first time you hold the MW 9100 that it likely isn’t going to be your everyday mouse. The small size is surprisingly comfortable in your hand, but unless you have small fingers, you’re going to dominate the mouse. Depending on how you’re used to holding your computer mice, the smaller size may even get uncomfortable after prolonged use. It took just over three hours before I was itching to go back to my Logitech gaming mouse that’s nearly double the size.

As a travel mouse, though, there’s a lot to like about the 9100. The size is ideal for taking on the road, and it comes with a convenient felt sleeve so you can safely stow it in your luggage or laptop bag. An included USB-C to USB-A cord makes charging quick and convenient, and its lithium-ion battery will last you about two months of continuous use. When it’s time to charge the device, expect to be waiting only two or so hours for the LED indicator to indicate a full charge.

The MW 9100 includes a magnetized USB 2.4GHz RF receiver that you can store in a slot under the mouse. If you don’t want to use the wireless receiver, the mouse does support Bluetooth. Regardless of the connection, the signal transmits via AES-128 encryption to maximize security and keep movements smooth and unimpeded.

Since the mouse is on the smaller side, advanced mechanics could have easily been nonexistent. However, CHERRY outfit the MW 9100 with just enough to make it a versatile option while traveling.

Adjustable DPI and Programmable Buttons

The MW 9100’s compact design had just enough room for six buttons, including two programmable side buttons and a DPI toggle. Using the CHERRY KEYS software (available for Windows only), you can change what the two side buttons, the right mouse button, and the middle scroll wheel button do when clicked. You can get creative with macros or keep it simple by linking the button to a multimedia control or system action.

What I didn’t expect from the MW 9100 was a three-way DPI toggle. The button below the scroll wheel swaps between 1,000, 1,600, or 2,400 DPI to adjust how fast the pointer moves. The difference between the three is noticeable and the transition between them is smooth, but office work doesn’t typically call upon a need for a range of DPI settings. You’re likely going to change it once or twice before finding the preferred sweet spot.

Considering the gaming mice I’m used to using, the MW 9100 is lacking in extensive customizable features. However, this is far from a gaming mouse, and it would be a bit unfair to score it as if it were one. As an office peripheral, maybe one or two more programmable buttons would have been nice, but not expected.

Should You Buy the CHERRY MW 9100 Mouse?

Whether CHERRY’s MW 9100 mouse works for you or not is entirely dependent on your needs. If you’re looking to dominate video game leaderboards, I don’t see it working for you. If you just need a simple office peripheral that travels well, you may have found your match. The smaller size makes it easy to store while on the road at the cost of a more elaborate mouse.

Thankfully, something like extensive customization is not why you buy mice like the MW 9100. Functionality is, and this peripheral works well in every way it’s supposed to. It could put you at risk of hand cramps after prolonged use, but it’s something that can be mitigated with the occasional break.

CHERRY’s MW 9100 overall has a good feel to it, and at no point did I experience anything problematic. Its build is durable and relatively comfortable for the size, its buttons are very responsive, and regardless of which connection method I used, I never had any signal drop or delay. Its pricing may be a little high considering how big it is, but CHERRY produces reliable PC accessories that are worth spending just a little more money on.