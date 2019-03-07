The 10 Best Wireless Keyboards

If you need to upgrade your keyboard, why not go wireless? Although there can be benefits to have a wired keyboard, typically a wireless keyboard works better for most people. The biggest advantage to going wireless is that you won’t have to deal with any wires cluttering up your desk space.

Plus, there’s an extra bonus of being able to take your keyboard with you on the go to use with a tablet or another device. Or, even if you keep your keyboard at home at all times, it gives you the flexibility to put it on your lap or anywhere else you want while you’re using it with your computer or your TV.

What to Look For in a Wireless Keyboard

When searching for the perfect wireless keyboard, it can be tough to figure out which one is right for you because there are so many great options out there. Before you jump in and buy one, here are a few things worth thinking about when making your purchase:

Keyboard Size: First things first, you’ll need to think about what size keyboard you need for your space. Are you wanting this to fit at your desk under a monitor stand? Do you want a full-size keyboard with the ten-key pad or could you do without it and opt for something smaller instead?

Backlit Keys: While this might not be a make-or-break decision for a lot of people, it's still something you should consider. Do you want your keyboard keys to be backlit so you can see where everything is in the dark? If so, do you want a simple white backlight, or do you want the ability to change the color or maybe even do some rainbow backlit keys?

Bluetooth vs. USB-RF: There are two options when it comes to connecting your wireless keyboard. You can either connect it via Bluetooth or via radio frequencies through a USB dongle. USB-RF typically offers a faster setup and lower latency, which means that your input is reflected onscreen faster than what it would be with a Bluetooth connection. Likewise, Bluetooth takes slightly longer to set up but does well for devices that don't have a USB-A port, plus it'll still give you a solid connection.

Mechanical Keyboards: Standard keyboards are equipped with a membrane system, with a thin layer of rubber or silicone sits between the key and the top of the keyboard's electrical circuits. With mechanical keyboards, there's no membrane. Instead, there's an actual mechanical switch under your keys that slides up and down. And instead of only being offered rubber or silicone, you have multiple different options when it comes to mechanical switches. They can be quiet, clicky, tactile—whatever you like best.

Portability: Think about whether you want to be able to use your keyboard on the go. Do you want to be able to take it with you while traveling and use it with a phone or tablet? Or, is this going to be a keyboard that solely sits in front of your desk or your couch?

Best Overall: Logitech MX Keys

For most people, the Logitech MX Keys is going to be your best bet. The wireless keyboard has dished keys that match the shape of your fingertips for a more comfortable feel. There’s also a smart illumination feature that detects when your hands are nearby then automatically backlights the keys.

You can connect your device to this keyboard via Bluetooth or through the USB-A Unify Receiver. It lets you connect up to three devices simultaneously. If you’re using backlighting, it’ll last you up to 10 days with a full charge; if the backlighting is turned off, it’ll last up to 5 months.

Best Overall Logitech MX Keys



Best Tenkeyless: Logitech G915 TKL

If you don’t need a keyboard with a ten-key pad but still has arrow keys and the function row, the Logitech G915 TKL is the one for you. There are three different key switch options to choose from: GL Tactile, GL Linear, or GL Clicky. Tactile switches have a distinct bump and a slight click when typing, linear switches are smoother with less feedback, and clicky switches have a slight bump and a louder click.

This keyboard comes with RGB backlighting that you can personalize. You can even create custom lighting animations via Logitech’s G HUB software. On a single charge, the Logitech G915 will last about 40 hours, and you’ll see a low battery warning when the keyboard hits 15% battery. From there, it takes roughly 3 hours to recharge.

Best Tenkeyless Logitech G915 TKL



Best for Macs: Apple Magic Keyboard

If you have an Apple device, the Magic Keyboard is a no-brainer. It’s specifically designed to work with your Mac and pairs automatically via Bluetooth with almost no effort on your part. And because it’s so small, it’s easy to take with you on work trips or vacations if you want to use it with an iPad or your iPhone.

There’s a rechargeable battery built into the keyboard. Then, there’s also a stable scissor mechanism underneath each key, making typing feel super satisfying and also quiet. If you’ve ever typed on a Mac keyboard, you know how nice it feels.

Best for Macs Apple Magic Keyboard



Best Budget: Cherry Gentix

If you’re not looking to spend a whole lot on a keyboard, the Cherry Gentix is a solid budget-friendly option. Plus, the price you pay includes both a wireless keyboard and mouse so you’ll get a little more bang for your buck.

Both the mouse and keyboard connect via USB-RF, so they’re ready to go as soon as you plug the USB in. As far as battery life goes, this pair is fairly low maintenance. The battery life can last you up to three years plus there’s an integrated battery status display so you can keep an eye on the level as needed.

Best Budget Cherry Gentix

Best Mechanical Keyboard for Gaming: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a mechanical gaming keyboard that’s tactile and its keys feel great with every click. It’s great for gamers as well as anyone else who just loves that clicky mechanical feel.

This wireless mechanical keyboard comes with transparent switch housing, meaning that the design underneath your keys is completely clear. This allows the Razer Chroma RGB lighting to show up better and brighter.

It comes with a magnetic wrist rest to help you work or game longer without feeling any strain in your wrists and forearms. And, by far, the best thing about this keyboard is that it has three different connectivity options. You can connect it via Bluetooth, through Razer HyperSpeed wireless tech via a USB dongle, or with a USB-C cable for it to charge while you’re using it.

Best Mechanical Keyboard for Gaming Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro



A Quieter Mechanical Keyboard: Corsair K63

If you’re not into the loud, clicky keys that mechanical keyboards are famous for, you might like quiet linear keys, like the ones on the Corsair K63. And just like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro above, you’ll have three options to connect it to your computer. You can connect via Bluetooth, a wireless connection via USB-A, or even a USB wired connection.

Each key is backlit with blue LED light and has a Cherry MX Red switch underneath. If you’re using the keyboard wirelessly, you can get up to 15 hours of battery life in between charges. If you’re using the keyboard wired via USB, you’re good to go for as long as you’re working or gaming. As a bonus, the keyboard also has dedicated buttons for media controls, which is handy.

A Quieter Mechanical Keyboard Corsair K63



Best Ergonomic: Logitech Ergo K860

Logitech comes in again on our list with the best ergonomic keyboard option. The Logitech Ergo K860 is a fantastic option for anyone who wants a keyboard that improves your typing posture and reduces strain on your wrists and forearms. It also comes with a curved, pillowed wrist wrest that’ll keep you comfortable all day.

This keyboard can be connected either with the included USB receiver or via Bluetooth tech. If connected via Bluetooth, the keyboard will work from up to 10 meters away.

Best Ergonomic Logitech Ergo K860



Best Budget Ergonomic: Microsoft Sculpt

If you do a lot of typing at home and need an ergonomic keyboard that won’t cost an arm and a leg, try out the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard. There’s a split keyset with a domed design that’ll help your wrists and forearms be more relaxed than with a traditional keyboard.

The keys are curved to mimic the shape of your fingertips and feel more natural, and the number pad is detached so you can put it wherever feels best. And there’s an attached cushion to rest your wrists on while typing and relieve stress on both your wrists and forearms.

Best Budget Ergonomic Microsoft Sculpt



Best Mini: Logitech K380

The 11-inch K380 from Logitech is the best option if you need something compact and easy to take with you anywhere. To make it such a small keyboard, it’s lacking the ten-key pad on the righthand side. So if that’s a deal-breaker for you, you might check out some of the other options on this list.

The keys are sculpted and rounded, giving you a smoother, quieter typing experience. And if the color black isn’t your thing, Logitech has you covered. Other colors include gray, off-white, white, and pink.

The Logitech K380 can work with multiple devices like Windows, Mac, Chrome, Android, and iOS. It’s powered by two AAA batteries and has a battery life of about two years, so it’ll be a while before you have to swap out the batteries. And this keyboard connects via Bluetooth only.

Best Mini Logitech K380



A Fun Retro Keyboard: UBOTIE Colorful Wireless Keyboard

If you want a non-traditional, retro-looking keyboard, this one from UBOTIE is right up your alley. It comes in a ton of different colors, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and a few different multicolor options as well. It has such a neat design, too, with circular keycaps that remind you of a typewriter. You get even more typewriter vibes with the satisfying clicky feel and sound of the keys.

It connects via USB-RF so as soon as you unpack it and plug it in, it’s ready for use. It’s powered using two AA batteries, which are not included with your purchase, but you can use rechargeable batteries if you’d like. And if you want something smaller, UBOTIE has a tenkeyless version of this amazing typewriter keyboard that connects via Bluetooth instead of USB-RF.