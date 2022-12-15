Build Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets

If you ask people to name brands that make them think of fun and imagination, there’s a good chance they’ll say LEGO and Disney. These two powerhouse brands are icons for kids and the young at heart, so it makes sense they often collaborate to create Disney LEGO sets.

If you’re wondering what kinds of sets are available to help you build your favorite Disney characters and scenes, look no further. We’re highlighting the best Disney LEGO sets for builders of all ages and interests so that you can build your Disney dreams during the holidays and beyond.

Best For Frozen Fanatics: The Ice Castle

It seems like it’s impossible to let it go when it comes to “Frozen.” This instant Disney classic has worked its way into the hearts and imaginations of kids and adults alike. And you can bring a piece of the magic home when you buy The Ice Castle LEGO set.

This set comes with 1,709 pieces, making it best for builders age 14 and over. When you finish this set, you’ll have a replica of Elsa’s ice castle, which is two feet tall and includes three floors that are filled with movie details. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and four snowgie figures come with this set to help you recreate the magic of the movie.

Best Piece of Disney Art: Disney’s Mickey Mouse

When you think of Disney, Mickey Mouse is likely the first character that comes to mind. LEGO is honoring this legendary mouse with Disney’s Mickey Mouse set, which allows you to build your own Disney work of art.

Builders age 18 and over will love putting together this Disney LEGO set, which is made up of 2,658 pieces. Although this set features Mickey in its title, it’s possible to create Minnie Mouse instead. The completed piece will display a colorful canvas with a unique hanger element, making it the perfect display piece for any Disney lover.

Best Mickey and Minnie Combo: Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters

If you’d prefer to build a 3D version of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, you’re in luck. LEGO offers the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set. However, you’ll want to act fast because this set will be retiring soon.

Using the 1,739 pieces in this set, builders age 18 and over can build posable Mickey and Minnie figures that are 15 inches tall. The set includes different special extras like Mickey’s soapbox guitar from classic Disney films, a vintage camera, and a film-cell base that allows you to connect these two beloved mice.

Best For a Silly Old Bear: Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh played a big role in many of our childhoods, so it makes sense that the silly old bear still has a place in our hearts. You can build a piece of the Hundred Acre Wood when you pick up the Winnie the Pooh LEGO set.

With 1,265 pieces, this LEGO set is designed for builders age 18 and over. The set allows you to build a 10-inch tall replica of Winnie the Pooh’s house, and there are plenty of details to enjoy inside and outside of this bear’s home. And because nothing is more important than friends, this set from the Ideas collection comes with Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit, Eeyore, and Tigger.

Best For Little Disney Princesses: Ultimate Adventure Castle

It’s a well-known fact that adults aren’t the only ones who love Disney. Kiddos who can’t get enough of Disney Princesses will love the Ultimate Adventure Castle LEGO set, which features some of the most popular princesses.

Snow White, Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Moana are all featured in this fun set. Recommended for little builders age six and over, this set comes with 698 pieces that come together to create a four-story castle that’s full of features. Best of all, each princess gets their own bedroom to help little ones come up with creative stories while they build and play.

Best For Kiddos Who Love That Mouse: Mickey & Friends Fire Truck & Station

Mickey Mouse and his friends are heroes who are always having adventures, and the Mickey & Friends Fire Truck & Station can help kids enjoy some of them. This toy is a great gift for any child who is passionate about firefighting or who has a firefighter in the family.

With 144 pieces, this Disney LEGO set is a great fit for children age four and over. The set comes with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Pluto as well as everything kids need to build a fire station and a fire truck. Young builders will have a blast putting this set together and will continue to have fun playing with it long after they finish the build.

Best Way to Get That Castle For Less: Mini Disney Castle

The Disney Castle that creates a giant model with more than 4,000 pieces is soon retiring. Not only that, but it’s quite an investment. If you want to bring home the magic of the Disney Castle without spending a fortune, the Mini Disney Castle is a great option.

This Disney LEGO set is for builders age 12 and over and comes with 567 pieces. Once the build is finished, you’ll have an adorable display piece that everyone will instantly recognize as the iconic castle from Disney parks and films. In addition to the pieces needed to put together the castle, this set also comes with an adorable Mickey Mouse figurine.