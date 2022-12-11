4 Affordable Tech Buys to Start Your First Workout

Working out can be a fun experience and a great way to get in shape, but getting the tech you need can sometimes be a bit pricey. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable options that will help you put in the work without putting a dent in your wallet.

The workout tech you use can make or break your gym experience, so you need to make sure you get your hands on the best gear for the right price. Factors such as battery life, longevity of use, and protection against wear and tear should also be considered when making your decision. Here are a few suggestions you can use for your wellness goals.

Grab a Pair of Workout Earbuds

Everyone knows earbuds are one of the most important parts of any successful workout. You’ll want to get a pair that offers a powerful audio experience for a great price. These JBL Endurance Peak II sport headphones are everything you could ask for in athletic earbuds.

JBL has always been known to make audio equipment of impressive quality, and their Endurance buds are no exception. These true-wireless earphones are made with silicone tips and an over-the-ear design that fits comfortably behind your ears, so they won’t fall out like other buds. The buds are equipped with bass-boosting technology to give you a powerful music experience, and with dual connect you can use the buds separately or together when making phone calls or going through your soundtrack.

JBL designed this headset to be water and sweat resistant to protect them from any liquid damage during your training. Moreover, a fully charged case and earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playback, with six hours stored within the buds during each use. With all of this goodness, you’re guaranteed to have an incredible workout session every time.

Powerful Sport Earbuds JBL Endurance Peak II JBL Endurance Peak II Buds give you solid sound for a solid price.

Fit Your Wrist With a Fitness Tracker

Not too long ago, fitness buffs had to log their gym time into a journal to keep track of their progress. That all changed when the first fitness watch came onto the scene to help record workouts and help gymgoers reach their goals. If you’re looking for a great fitness tracker to start you off, you’ll want to turn your attention to the Amazfit Band 7.

The Band 7 is one of the most popular entry trackers on the market, and for good reason. For a very affordable price, you equip yourself with hardware and software that’s the best in its price bracket. This Amazfit product features a sizable 1.47″ touchscreen display, making it easy to view and interact with while also staying out of the way of your workout. It’s incredibly dust and water-resistant, too, being submersible as deep as 50 meters. Though it lacks a GPS, it more than makes up for it with an incredible battery life that can power you through up to 18 days of average use.

Amazfit also adds some impressive software to the fitness band. There are 120 workout modes to choose from, including running, yoga, swimming, and even badminton. You can also track your heart rate, stress level, and blood oxygen within seconds. The Zepp OS app can be downloaded to your phone to keep track of each completed session as well as your sleep habits, so you can continue making progress every day.

Efficient Fitness Tracker Amazfit Band 7 The Amazfit Band 7 is the perfect fitness tracker for your workout.

Reach Your Weight Goals with a Smart Scale

Whether you’re trying to trim down to a smaller size or add a few pounds of solid muscle, you’re going to need a way to keep tabs on your weight. Good thing there’s the Wyze Smart Scale S to help you chart your course.

This smart scale comes with a budget-friendly price tag while offering plenty of great features. Perhaps the most notable is the 12-point measuring system it uses to track your progress, which calculates health factors like your weight, body mass index, muscle mass, and even bone mass for a well-rounded evaluation. G-sensors, accelerometers, and advanced biometrics promise accuracy in every use, and the bright LED screen displays the information you need in detail. You’ll be sure to achieve your weight goals in no time.

Thrifty Scale with a Premium Feel Wyze Smart Scale S The Wyze Smart Scale S will help you manage your weight goals.

Wind Down and Destress with Meditation

Wellness doesn’t just stop at going to the gym. You’ve also got to make time to eat right, get some sleep, and reflect on your journey to give yourself a well-rounded fitness experience. The Meditation Sound Machine can definitely help with the latter. Using gentle white noise tones and a soothing light display, this device is perfect for yoga, reflection, or simply winding down after a great workout.

The sound machine comes equipped with 30 natural sounds to fit any situation, and the 32-level volume key gives you minute control over the music settings. It also comes with a built-in memory function that remembers your settings before the last shutdown, so you can continue using that same setting during the following session. All of this comes at a great price and a great benefit to your mind and body.