The Best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Cases

And one of the best ways to protect your device is by using protective cases, custom ones with precision cutouts that offer all-around protection. To make your life easier, we’ve done the heavy lifting and now present you with a handy roundup of the best Pixel 7 cases and the best Pixel 7 Pro cases out there.

What to Look for in a Protective Case

Protective phone cases have one job, to protect your phone. Some are scratch-resistant, and others are shockproof, but the best protective cases are both and more. To get the best phone cases for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, here’re key things to consider:

Protection: If you’re a handyman, you’re better off with a Pixel 7 case ready to take a beating and protect your phone. But if you’re relatively careful, you could go with a thinner case that helps you keep a grip so you don’t drop your phone.

If you’re a handyman, you’re better off with a Pixel 7 case ready to take a beating and protect your phone. But if you’re relatively careful, you could go with a thinner case that helps you keep a grip so you don’t drop your phone. Fit: The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display while the Pixel 7 Pro is 6.7 inches. Therefore, it goes without saying that even the best Pixel 7 phone case won’t fit the Pixel 7 Pro and vice versa. In this roundup, we’ve compiled the best for both models.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display while the Pixel 7 Pro is 6.7 inches. Therefore, it goes without saying that even the best Pixel 7 phone case won’t fit the Pixel 7 Pro and vice versa. In this roundup, we’ve compiled the best for both models. Extras: While most protective phone cases offer the basics -scratch and drop protection- the best protective cases add bells and whistles such as anti-slip grip, key holders, and kickstands, among others. Let’s now get your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro protected.

Keep It Official: Official Google Pixel Protective Case

Pros ✓ OEM product with logo highlight

OEM product with logo highlight ✓ Perfect fit with precision cutouts

Perfect fit with precision cutouts ✓ Simple and sustainable design Cons ✗ Basic protection

Basic protection ✗ Basic design with no screen protector

No one knows the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro as Google does. If you own a Pixel 7, then the Official Pixel 7 Case is one of the best Pixel 7 protective cases you can buy. Available in lemon green, chalk, and obsidian, this simple and minimalistic case complements and extends the Pixel 7 design aesthetic. It is made from recycled materials and highlights the Google logo and side buttons with a sleek metallic finish.

What if you own a Pixel 7 Pro instead? Then get the Official Pixel 7 Pro Case, it is also one of the best Pixel 7 Pro phone cases on the market. Available in hazel, chalk, and obsidian, you can always find one that fits your style. This slim form-fitting and lightweight protective case also has a metallic finish that highlights the Google logo and side buttons. It is made from recycled products.

Keep It Official Official Pixel 7 Case Made by Google, this official case fits your Pixel 7 snugly and does the job.

Official Case Official Pixel 7 Pro Case This is the official Pixel 7 Pro case by Google.

Solid Protection: Spigen Liquid Air Case

Pros ✓ Slim form-fitting design with matte finish

Slim form-fitting design with matte finish ✓ Military grade shockproof protection with Air Cushion technology

Military grade shockproof protection with Air Cushion technology ✓ Raised edges and gesture-tap compatible Cons ✗ Limited color options

Limited color options ✗ No screen protector

If you’re looking for rock-solid protection for your Pixel 7 device, then get the Spigen Pixel 7 Liquid Air Case. This slim form-fitted lightweight case comes with an anti-slip anti-smudge matte finish for the perfect grip and zero fingerprints. It also offers shockproof military-grade drop protection using Air Cushion technology, has raised edges for added protection, supports wireless charging, and is gesture-tap compatible.

Own a Pixel 7 Pro? No problems. The Spigen Pixel 7 Pro Liquid Air Case also got you covered. It’s one of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases out there. With it, you’ll never worry about your phone slipping out of your hand or getting fingerprints all over. You also get military-grade shockproof protection as well as easy access to all buttons and cameras. Gesture-tap compatible, it also has raised edges and supports wireless charging.

Solid Protection Spigen Pixel 7 Liquid Air Case Get solid protection for your Pixel 7 device with the Spigen Liquid Air Case.

Rock Solid Protection Spigen Pixel 7 Pro Liquid Air Case The Spigen Liquid Air Case offers rock solid protection for your Pixel 7 Pro.

Crystal Clear: Temdan Protective Clear Case

Pros ✓ HD touch sensitive non-yellowing clear case

HD touch sensitive non-yellowing clear case ✓ 9H tempered screen protector plus HD camera lens protector

9H tempered screen protector plus HD camera lens protector ✓ 10 feet military-grade drop protection Cons ✗ No color options

That the Temdan Pixel 7 Clear Case can completely protect your Pixel device is as clear as day. It is one of the best Pixel 7 clear cases available. This non-yellowing ultra-slim, lightweight, and pocket-friendly precision-cut case is 100 percent transparent and crystal clear. It is UV-ray, sweat, and stain-resistant. It uses Airbag Technology with four-corner airbags to absorb and disperse 99 percent of impact force providing 10-foot military-grade drop protection.

Apart from a dedicated 9H tempered glass screen protector, it also features a 1-millimeter anti-scratch screen bezel and a 1.5-millimeter anti-scratch camera bezel with an HD camera flash-friendly lens protector. This high-definition clear case is also touch-sensitive and easy to install, remove, and clean. You can also get the Temdan Pixel 7 Pro Clear Case for your Pixel 7 Pro and enjoy visible viable protection.

Clear Case Temdan Pixel 7 Clear Case Get all-round protection for your Pixel 7 with the high-definition touch-sensitive Temdan Clear Case.

Crystal Clear Case Temdan Pixel 7 Pro Clear Case Show off and still keep safe with the Temdan Pixel 7 Pro Clear Case.

Wallet Case: Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case

Pros ✓ 2-in-1 protection for your device and your cards

2-in-1 protection for your device and your cards ✓ Slim form-fitting design that eliminates bulk

Slim form-fitting design that eliminates bulk ✓ Military-grade shockproof protection with Air Cushion technology Cons ✗ No wireless charging support

Some of the best protective cases are lightweight, slim, and form-fitting with a thin profile to avoid bulk. This keeps them portable and pocket-sized. However, fitting a phone and a wallet in your pocket can easily lead to bulk. Thankfully, the slim and sleek Spigen Pixel 7 Slim Armor Wallet Case doubles as a wallet. It is easily one of the best Pixel 7 cases with a built-in wallet functionality that allows you to store up to two cards.

For the same price, you can also get the Spigen Pixel 7 Pro Slim Armor Wallet Case. They both feature the same slim form-fitting design with precision cutouts (for easy access to all buttons and functions), absolute dual layer protection (shock-absorbing TPU interior plus polycarbonate exterior), and Air Cushion technology (for all-round protection). With the Spigen Slim Armor Wallet case, you’ll not only be protecting your Pixel device but also your cards.

Wallet Case Spigen Pixel 7 Slim Armor Wallet Case Enjoy absolute 2-in-1 protection for your Pixel 7 and your cards with the Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case.

Slim Wallet Case Spigen Pixel 7 Pro Slim Armor Wallet Case Easily protect your Pixel 7 Pro and your cards with this Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case.

Stand Tall: ZHIWIYU Clear Case With Key Holder Kickstand

Pros ✓ Keyholder ring which also doubles as a kickstand

Keyholder ring which also doubles as a kickstand ✓ Slim form-fitting design with precision cutouts

Slim form-fitting design with precision cutouts ✓ Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera lens Cons ✗ No wireless charging support

The smartphone is by far the most popular handheld device. Sometimes, however, you need to set it down, for instance, when driving or while at work. Whether in active use or not, the ZHIWIYU Pixel 7 Clear Case is one of the best ways to protect your Pixel 7 device. It comes in a clear case that allows you to show off the beauty of your device and with a keyholder ring that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free use.

If you use the Pixel 7 Pro instead, then you may want to go for the ZHIWIYU Pixel 7 Pro Clear Case. Both bumper cases are made from soft silicone TPU material that offers shockproof anti-scratch protection. They also feature raised edges with bezels that protect the screen as well as the camera lens from scratches and drops. The keyholder ring offers 360-degree rotation for multiple viewing angles and hands-free operation.

Stand Ttall ZHIWIYU Pixel 7 Clear Case This Pixel 7 protective clear case comes with a keyholder ring that doubles as a kickstand.

Standing Tall ZHIWIYU Pixel 7 Pro Clear Case Attach your keys or stand your Pixel 7 Pro with ease using this multifunctional protective case.

We’ve also covered the best cases for your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the best cases for your Pixel 6a, and the best iPhone 14 cases.