The Best HDMI Extenders of 2022

Whether you need an HDMI extension cable for your TV, DVD, projector, PC, game console, home theater receivers, or looking to add more HDMI ports, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled some of the best HDMI extension cables to help you get the best HD-quality audio and visuals possible. They’re also affordable and won’t leave a hole in your pocket.

What to Look for in HDMI Extension Cables

Whether you’re shopping for your first HDMI cable or a replacement, these HDMI extension cables can help you to experience better uncompressed sound and display. But before you spend your hard-earned money, spare a short minute to learn what to look out for.

Length : How long should HDMI cables be? 4Kx2K at 60Hz HDMI cables over 40-50 feet long may cause pixelation, flickering, and picture loss. On the other hand, extremely short cables will limit connectivity. The best HDMI extension cables, therefore, are neither too short nor too long.

: How long should HDMI cables be? 4Kx2K at 60Hz HDMI cables over 40-50 feet long may cause pixelation, flickering, and picture loss. On the other hand, extremely short cables will limit connectivity. The best HDMI extension cables, therefore, are neither too short nor too long. Connector Type : There are three major types of HDMI cables. They are standard (Type A, most popular), mini (Type C), and micro (Type D) HDMI connectors. Type B was developed but never used, while Type E is mostly automotive/industrial grade. There are also IP68, Panel Mount, Right-Angled, and Locking and Gripping HDMI connectors, as well as male and female connectors.

: There are three major types of HDMI cables. They are standard (Type A, most popular), mini (Type C), and micro (Type D) HDMI connectors. Type B was developed but never used, while Type E is mostly automotive/industrial grade. There are also IP68, Panel Mount, Right-Angled, and Locking and Gripping HDMI connectors, as well as male and female connectors. Cable Type : Standard (Category 1) HDMI cables have a 1080i or 720p resolution with a bandwidth of 4.5Gbps. Category 3 (8K) HDMI cables, on the other hand, can reach resolutions of 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, with a bandwidth of 48Gbps. HDMI cables and ports usually come with cable-type labels. Where non-existent, assume it’s Standard (Category 1).

: Standard (Category 1) HDMI cables have a 1080i or 720p resolution with a bandwidth of 4.5Gbps. Category 3 (8K) HDMI cables, on the other hand, can reach resolutions of 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, with a bandwidth of 48Gbps. HDMI cables and ports usually come with cable-type labels. Where non-existent, assume it’s Standard (Category 1). HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1: HDMI 2.0 [Category 3 (4K)] at 18Gbps is already amazing, but HDMI 2.1 [Category 3 (8K)] at 48Gbps is a huge leap forward. Would you need HDMI 2.1 for everyday use? Probably not (as HDMI 2.0 is still good to go). It’s a nice-to-have but not a must-have at the moment.

Best Overall: UGreen 4k HDMI Extension Cable

The UGreen 4k HDMI Extension Cable is our top pick for the best HDMI extension cable. This 4K HDMI female-to-male cable extends a short HDMI cable to connect compatible devices such as your HD TV, Blu-Ray DVD player, gaming consoles, or AR receiver, among others. It supports full 60Hz at 4K resolution, provided the connection doesn’t exceed 10 feet. It also offers full 3D support.

It also supports HDMI Ethernet Channel, Audio Return Channel (ARC), and full 3D. It is equally backward compatible with 3840×2160, 2560×1600, 2560×1440, 1920×1200, and 1080p Full HD with HDMI Standards v1.4 and v1.3. HDMI 2.0. It can reach transfer speeds of up to 18Gbps. This 16-foot HDMI extension cable features 30AWG tinned copper conductors, triple shielding, and gold-plated connectors.

Best Budget: Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable

As far as pricing goes, the Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable is one of the best budget HDMI extension cables on the market. This 15-foot type-A male-to-female HDMI extension cable is HDMI 2.0, super high-speed, and is compatible with devices featuring standard HDMI ports such as your HDTV, Blu-Ray DVD, Apple TV, Fire Stick, game consoles, and so forth.

It allows you to enjoy audio and video at 4K resolution (including UHD at 2160p and 3D HD at 48 bit/PX color depth with top speeds of up to 18Gbps) as well as ethernet and audio return. It is backward compatible with older high-speed HDMI cable versions. It also features gold-plated connectors, a full metal jacket, triple shielding, copper conductors, and a braided cable design. Ensure to keep this 28 AWG HDMI extension cable no longer than 50 feet for the best results.

Best Premium: UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable

UGreen makes some of the finest HDMI extension cables you’ll find on the market. This includes the UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable. It makes it to the list as our best premium HDMI extension cable. This extension cable can reach a resolution of 7680 x 4320, a refresh rate of 8K at 60Hz, or 4K at 120-140Hz. It can also reach a mind-blowing transfer speed of up to 48Gbps for the crispiest and clearest audio-visual experience.

This HDMI 2.1 male-to-female adapter is almost 2.6x faster than HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible with older high-speed HDMI cables. It is also compatible with your HD TVs, Chromecast, Blu-Ray DVD players, MacBook Pro 2021, and game consoles, to name a few. It comes in a flexible braided nylon that has been bend tested 10,000+ times. At 30AWG, it shouldn’t exceed 6.6 feet for best results.

Best for Streaming Dongles: ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable

If you’re looking for the best HDMI extension cables for your streaming dongles, then you should get the ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable. It features 2-pack high-speed male-to-female adapters specifically designed for streaming dongles like Chromecast and Roku TV sticks. However, it is also compatible with all devices featuring a standard HDMI port. It supports 4K x 2K including 4096 x 2160, 3840 x 2160, 2560 x 1600, 2560 x 1440, 1920 x 1200, and 1080 p resolutions.

This short but powerful HDMI extension cable is HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible with HDMI 1.1 to HDMI 1.4 cables. It features 24K corrosion-free gold-plated connectors for high conductivity and durability. It also comes in a TPE jacket as well as triple shielding films. Provided your source and receiving device support 3D/4K, you’ll have no problems hooking them up to your ExtractMe HDMI extension cable.

Best With Braided Cable: Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable

The best HDMI cables come with different layers of protection to ensure the optimal transmission and delivery of HD audio and video. Apart from using gold-plated connectors, most of them also employ triple shielding and TPE jacket design for extra protection and performance. The Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable takes things even further with its stretch-resistant and bend-resistant braided finish.

This HDMI 2.0 HDMI male-to-female extension cable supports 4K at 60Hz with transfer speeds north of 22Gbps. It also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and ARC, among others. It is equally compatible with HD TVs, Blu-Ray DVD players, Apple TV 4K, Roku Stick, Fire Stick, game consoles, and other HDMI-compatible devices. It is made with single solid oxygen-free copper (OFC), braided jackets, and gold-plated connectors.