8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
Proton VPN Review: Safe As a Swiss Bank
Sonos Roam Review: A Portable Speaker That Is More Than Meets the Eye
The Best HDMI Extenders of 2022

🕚 Updated December 2022
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read

High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cables help to transmit HD audio and video content between or among devices. However, most devices either don't ship with them or come with really short ones that limit connectivity from one device to another. Here's where HDMI extension cables come in.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best Premium Best for Streaming Dongles Best With Braided Cable
 
  UGREEN
UGreen 4K HDMI Extension Cable 		Ultra Clarity Cables
Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable 		UGREEN
UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable 		ExtractMe
ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable 		Zeskit
Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable
 
Amazon

$23.99
 
Amazon

$12.99
$17.32 Save 25%
Amazon

$16.99
 
Amazon

$7.99
$9.99 Save 20%
Amazon

$13.99
 

Our SummaryEnjoy crispy clear audio-visuals with one of the world's best 4K HDMI extension cables.The Ultra clarity Cables HDMI extension cable offers HD audio and video for every budget.For unmatched picture clarity and sound output, get the UGREEN 8K HDMI extension cable.With the ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable, not only can you dream of HD audio-visuals, but you can now stream it.Enjoy long-lasting HDMI clarity with the braided Zeskit HDMI extension cable.
Pros✓ 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
✓ 13-foot long HDMI 2.0 cable
✓ Backward compatible with older versions		✓ 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
✓ 15-foot long HDMI 2.0 cable
✓ Braided stretch and bend-resistant design		✓ 8K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 48Gbps
✓ 6.6-foot long HDMI 2.1 cable
✓Braided stretch and bend-resistant design		✓ Short but powerful 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
✓ 5.9-inch long HDMI 2.0 cable ideal for streaming devices
✓ Backward compatible with older versions		✓ 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
✓ 10-foot long HDMI 2.0 cable
✓ Braided cable for extra strength and resilience
Cons✗ Doesn’t support mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors✗ Mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors not supported✗ Only 6.6 feet long max
✗ Mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors unsupported		✗ Only 5.9 inches long
✗ No support for mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors		✗ Mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors not supported
Table of Contents

What to Look for in HDMI Extension Cables
Best Overall: UGreen 4k HDMI Extension Cable
Best Budget: Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable
Best Premium: UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable
Best for Streaming Dongles: ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable
Best With Braided Cable: Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable

The Best HDMI Extenders of 2022

Hand holding HDMI cable on white background.
Whether you need an HDMI extension cable for your TV, DVD, projector, PC, game console, home theater receivers, or looking to add more HDMI ports, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled some of the best HDMI extension cables to help you get the best HD-quality audio and visuals possible. They’re also affordable and won’t leave a hole in your pocket.

What to Look for in HDMI Extension Cables

Whether you’re shopping for your first HDMI cable or a replacement, these HDMI extension cables can help you to experience better uncompressed sound and display. But before you spend your hard-earned money, spare a short minute to learn what to look out for.

  • Length: How long should HDMI cables be? 4Kx2K at 60Hz HDMI cables over 40-50 feet long may cause pixelation, flickering, and picture loss. On the other hand, extremely short cables will limit connectivity. The best HDMI extension cables, therefore, are neither too short nor too long.
  • Connector Type: There are three major types of HDMI cables. They are standard (Type A, most popular), mini (Type C), and micro (Type D) HDMI connectors. Type B was developed but never used, while Type E is mostly automotive/industrial grade. There are also IP68, Panel Mount, Right-Angled, and Locking and Gripping HDMI connectors, as well as male and female connectors.
  • Cable Type: Standard (Category 1) HDMI cables have a 1080i or 720p resolution with a bandwidth of 4.5Gbps. Category 3 (8K) HDMI cables, on the other hand, can reach resolutions of 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, with a bandwidth of 48Gbps. HDMI cables and ports usually come with cable-type labels. Where non-existent, assume it’s Standard (Category 1).
  • HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1: HDMI 2.0 [Category 3 (4K)] at 18Gbps is already amazing, but HDMI 2.1 [Category 3 (8K)] at 48Gbps is a huge leap forward. Would you need HDMI 2.1 for everyday use? Probably not (as HDMI 2.0 is still good to go). It’s a nice-to-have but not a must-have at the moment.

Best Overall: UGreen 4k HDMI Extension Cable

UGREEN 4K HDMI HD Extension Cable
UGREEN

Pros

  • 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
  • 13-foot long HDMI 2.0 cable
  • Backward compatible with older versions

Cons

  • Doesn't support mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors

The UGreen 4k HDMI Extension Cable is our top pick for the best HDMI extension cable. This 4K HDMI female-to-male cable extends a short HDMI cable to connect compatible devices such as your HD TV, Blu-Ray DVD player, gaming consoles, or AR receiver, among others. It supports full 60Hz at 4K resolution, provided the connection doesn’t exceed 10 feet. It also offers full 3D support.

It also supports HDMI Ethernet Channel, Audio Return Channel (ARC), and full 3D. It is equally backward compatible with 3840×2160, 2560×1600, 2560×1440, 1920×1200, and 1080p Full HD with HDMI Standards v1.4 and v1.3. HDMI 2.0. It can reach transfer speeds of up to 18Gbps. This 16-foot HDMI extension cable features 30AWG tinned copper conductors, triple shielding, and gold-plated connectors.

Best Overall

UGreen 4K HDMI Extension Cable

Enjoy crispy clear audio-visuals with one of the world's best 4K HDMI extension cables.

Amazon

$23.99
 

Best Budget: Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable

Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI HD Extension Cable
Ultra Clarity Cables

Pros

  • 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
  • 15-foot long HDMI 2.0 cable
  • Braided stretch and bend-resistant design

Cons

  • Mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors not supported

As far as pricing goes, the Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable is one of the best budget HDMI extension cables on the market. This 15-foot type-A male-to-female HDMI extension cable is HDMI 2.0, super high-speed, and is compatible with devices featuring standard HDMI ports such as your HDTV, Blu-Ray DVD, Apple TV, Fire Stick, game consoles, and so forth.

It allows you to enjoy audio and video at 4K resolution (including UHD at 2160p and 3D HD at 48 bit/PX color depth with top speeds of up to 18Gbps) as well as ethernet and audio return. It is backward compatible with older high-speed HDMI cable versions. It also features gold-plated connectors, a full metal jacket, triple shielding, copper conductors, and a braided cable design. Ensure to keep this 28 AWG HDMI extension cable no longer than 50 feet for the best results.

Best Budget

Ultra Clarity Cables HDMI Extension Cable

The Ultra clarity Cables HDMI extension cable offers HD audio and video for every budget.

Amazon

$12.99
$17.32 Save 25%

Best Premium: UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable

UGREEN 8K HDMI HD Extension Cable
UGREEN

Pros

  • 8K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 48Gbps
  • 6.6-foot long HDMI 2.1 cable
  • Braided stretch and bend-resistant design

Cons

  • Only 6.6 feet long max
  • Mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors unsupported

UGreen makes some of the finest HDMI extension cables you’ll find on the market. This includes the UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable. It makes it to the list as our best premium HDMI extension cable. This extension cable can reach a resolution of 7680 x 4320, a refresh rate of 8K at 60Hz, or 4K at 120-140Hz. It can also reach a mind-blowing transfer speed of up to 48Gbps for the crispiest and clearest audio-visual experience.

This HDMI 2.1 male-to-female adapter is almost 2.6x faster than HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible with older high-speed HDMI cables. It is also compatible with your HD TVs, Chromecast, Blu-Ray DVD players, MacBook Pro 2021, and game consoles, to name a few. It comes in a flexible braided nylon that has been bend tested 10,000+ times. At 30AWG, it shouldn’t exceed 6.6 feet for best results.

Best Premium

UGreen 8K HDMI Extension Cable

For unmatched picture clarity and sound output, get the UGREEN 8K HDMI extension cable.

Amazon

$16.99
 

Best for Streaming Dongles: ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable

ExtractMe 4K HDMI HD Extension Cable
ExtractMe

Pros

  • Short but powerful 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
  • 5.9-inch long HDMI 2.0 cable ideal for streaming devices
  • Backward compatible with older versions

Cons

  • Only 5.9 inches long
  • No support for mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors

If you’re looking for the best HDMI extension cables for your streaming dongles, then you should get the ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable. It features 2-pack high-speed male-to-female adapters specifically designed for streaming dongles like Chromecast and Roku TV sticks. However, it is also compatible with all devices featuring a standard HDMI port. It supports 4K x 2K including 4096 x 2160, 3840 x 2160, 2560 x 1600, 2560 x 1440, 1920 x 1200, and 1080 p resolutions.

This short but powerful HDMI extension cable is HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible with HDMI 1.1 to HDMI 1.4 cables. It features 24K corrosion-free gold-plated connectors for high conductivity and durability. It also comes in a TPE jacket as well as triple shielding films. Provided your source and receiving device support 3D/4K, you’ll have no problems hooking them up to your ExtractMe HDMI extension cable.

Best for Streaming Dongles

ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable

With the ExtractMe HDMI Extension Cable, not only can you dream of HD audio-visuals, but you can now stream it.

Amazon

$7.99
$9.99 Save 20%

Best With Braided Cable: Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable

Zeskit Cinema Plus 4K HDMI HD Extension Cable
Zeskit

Pros

  • 4K HDMI extension cable at 60Hz refresh rate and 18Gbps
  • 10-foot long HDMI 2.0 cable
  • Braided cable for extra strength and resilience

Cons

  • Mini HDMI and micro HDMI connectors not supported

The best HDMI cables come with different layers of protection to ensure the optimal transmission and delivery of HD audio and video. Apart from using gold-plated connectors, most of them also employ triple shielding and TPE jacket design for extra protection and performance. The Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable takes things even further with its stretch-resistant and bend-resistant braided finish.

This HDMI 2.0 HDMI male-to-female extension cable supports 4K at 60Hz with transfer speeds north of 22Gbps. It also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and ARC, among others. It is equally compatible with HD TVs, Blu-Ray DVD players, Apple TV 4K, Roku Stick, Fire Stick, game consoles, and other HDMI-compatible devices. It is made with single solid oxygen-free copper (OFC), braided jackets, and gold-plated connectors.

Best With Braided Cable

Zeskit Cinema Plus HDMI Extension Cable

Enjoy long-lasting HDMI clarity with the braided Zeskit HDMI extension cable.

Amazon

$13.99
 

