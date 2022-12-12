The Best Electric Scooters

You can find electric scooters everywhere these days. That’s because they are great for commuters, students heading to class, and anyone else who wants to enjoy themselves traveling from one point to the next. They’re also virtually trouble-free, eco-friendly, and obviously a lot cheaper to repair than an automobile. So here are the top choices for electric scooters to get you started going places.

What to Look For

Wattage – This is the measurement of power that is generated by the motor. Wattage will affect things such as how fast your scooter will travel, the maximum angle it can climb, and the maximum load it can carry. Primarily, the higher the wattage, the more powerful the scooter. Most scooters will average 200-600W.

– This is the measurement of power that is generated by the motor. Wattage will affect things such as how fast your scooter will travel, the maximum angle it can climb, and the maximum load it can carry. Primarily, the higher the wattage, the more powerful the scooter. Most scooters will average 200-600W. Maximum Distance/Battery Life – Getting from Point A to B would be unfortunate if you ran out of power, so understanding the maximum distance you can get from each ride is very important. If your commute is a little lengthier than average, there are several brands that offer detachable batteries so you can switch them out.

– Getting from Point A to B would be unfortunate if you ran out of power, so understanding the maximum distance you can get from each ride is very important. If your commute is a little lengthier than average, there are several brands that offer detachable batteries so you can switch them out. Maximum Load – This is the weight your scooter can handle without bogging down. The average for most scooters is 220 pounds, but exceptions exist if you need more power.

– This is the weight your scooter can handle without bogging down. The average for most scooters is 220 pounds, but exceptions exist if you need more power. Braking System – There are typically five types of brakes on e-scooters: disc, electronic, drum, foot, and regenerative. Each offers its own pros and cons. You can check out more on brakes here.

– There are typically five types of brakes on e-scooters: disc, electronic, drum, foot, and regenerative. Each offers its own pros and cons. You can check out more on brakes here. Other Safety Features – Things such as the types of tires, suspension, traction control, lights, and a horn or a bell all have to be considered so your trips can be as safe as possible. Another factor to consider in safety is the top speed. The higher the speed you are traveling, the more likely you are for serious injury in a crash.

It is very important for riders of all ages to find a good helmet and wear it every time they ride. There is no US government or other standard specifically for electric scooters or other e-mobility devices, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission believes that a helmet provides sufficient protection for e-scooter riding. Scooter injuries are evident, but not yet well-studied. Most are from falls, not crashes with cars.

Wipeout Dry Erase Kids Helmet Kids can be safe and have fun being stylish with this helmet that comes in two sizes for ages 5+ and 8+.

Triple Eight Sweatsaver A dual-certified helmet with high impact-absorbing EPS foam, thick dual-density soft foam, and plush moisture-wicking Sweatsaver fabric.

Best Overall – HiBoy S2 Pro

Pros ✓ Beginner friendly

Beginner friendly ✓ Lifetime Technical Support

Lifetime Technical Support ✓ Sleek and stylish Cons ✗ Slow battery charge

Whether for pleasure or business, HiBoy has created a well-rounded scooter that delivers in multiple categories. Its 500-watt electric brushless hub motor is on the high end of powerful, which the company boasts will get you up fifteen percent grade hills with ease. The 10-inch, solid tires do take bumps slightly rougher than the air-filled variety, but it offers peace of mind knowing you will never have to change a flat.

The max travel range of the S2 Pro is 25.6 miles and it has a top speed of 19mph. Even though most e-scooters tend to look the same, the design of this model seems sleeker and more stylish. The S2 Pro can also connect to an app on your smartphone, which allows you to lock the scooter remotely and customize its acceleration and braking responses.

Best Overall HiBoy S2 Pro HiBoy delivers a quality, user-friendly experience that won't leave you disappointed.

Best Premium – Segway Ninebot Max

Pros ✓ Tubeless tires

Tubeless tires ✓ Excellent range Cons ✗ Slower acceleration

Since 1999, Segway has been an industry standard for innovative forms of transportation. The Ninebot Max carries that standard well. This model comes equipped with self-healing tubeless self-sealing tires, which can take multiple punctures before going flat. The tires are set on a front and rear shock absorber system with dual electrical anti-lock brakes that simultaneously provide stability.

Like the HiBoy S2 Pro, Segway has a convenient app that allows for software updates and Bluetooth capabilities. The motor is only a 350W, so acceleration is a little slower, but Segway promises that the Max can handle up to a twenty percent incline. The highlight of the Max is in its distance, as it can go a full 40 miles in the right conditions.

Best Premium Segway Ninebot Max One of the most well-known names in the business has produced an e-scooter that will go the distance.

Best Budget – Evercross EV08E

Pros ✓ High-quality seat included

High-quality seat included ✓ 3 speed modes

3 speed modes ✓ Lightweight construction Cons ✗ Low max distance

Weighing in at an extremely light 26 pounds, the EV08E is no lightweight in comparison to its competitors. It sports many of the same features as some of the high-end models: a 350W motor, 19mph average speed, and front suspension.

The EV08E does struggle with distance, though, at only 20 miles. Where it stands out is in its maximum weight load of 265 pounds. Another shining feature is the high-quality seat that is included to convert the scooter to a moped. It also has three-speed modes:

Gear 1 – 9mph

Gear 2 – 15.5mph

Gear 3 – 30mph

Best Budget Evercross EV08E Don't let the lower price fool you. Evercross is quickly climbing the ranks as a quality company.

Best Extra Features – Glion Balto

Pros ✓ Has turn signals

Has turn signals ✓ Large rearview mirror

Large rearview mirror ✓ Swappable battery Cons ✗ Slower to climb hills

Everyone likes more options, right? The Balto brings several cool features to the table. For those who need to carry more items while they travel, Glion has an add-on cargo rack and basket available on their website. The Balto keeps others around you informed with a blinker system, a feature that more models should have. Perhaps the most awesome feature is the battery inverter available for purchase. It has interchangeable batteries, but with the inverter, your batteries turn into a 500W recharging station for your electronics.

A couple of downfalls are that it does have a low max distance of only 20 miles and tends to climb hills slower, but a few nice safety features sweeten the deal, like the Balto has 12-inch pneumatic tires, a more spacious platform, a rear-disc brake system, and an extra-large rearview mirror.

Best Extra Features Glion Balto With a set of impressive features in add-ons, the Balto will give you a safe and convenient ride

Best for Kids – Razor Power Core E100

Pros ✓ Well-known brand

Well-known brand ✓ Fast enough, but not too fast Cons ✗ 8-hour charge time

Keeping your kids safe is always a high priority for parents, and putting them on a scooter may already raise some concerns. You want your little one to have a good time though, so you look for a few key features on their potential new ride. The Power Core E100 can help put your mind at ease–at least in the safety department. Powered by a kick-to-start, 100-watt, high-torque hub motor with no alignment, chain, or belt, the E100 virtually guarantees maintenance-free enjoyment. The rear tire is flat-free and offers additional traction. Another area you can breathe easily is that the E100 doesn’t have an incredibly high top speed (11mph).

One strike against it is the battery life and its charge time. The good news is that the Power Core model is 50% more than the regular E100’s ride time. The bad news is that kids can only ride for an hour or so, and the charge time is really slow at 8 hours. A few more bright spots are that it is very affordable, it’s lightweight (22 pounds), and it can grow with your child all the way up to 120 pounds.