We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Pixelmator Pro Adds Video Editing Tools, Buy It While It’s on Sale

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

| 1 min read
Pixelmator Pro with the video editor launched.
Danny Chadwick / Review Geek

Pixelmator users holding off on upgrading to the Pro version of the image editing software may have the nudge they need to open their wallets for some new tools. Version 3.2, “Lumiere,” recently dropped, includes new features, including video editing, and is on sale for half the regular price.

New tools in Pixelmator Pro 3.2 include basic video editing tools like trimming, cropping, and making color adjustments. You also get the ability to add text, images, and shapes, as well as apply masks to your videos. Additionally, Pixelmator Pro comes equipped with video templates for fast projects and social media posts. You can also use the program to create GIFs and export videos in popular formats like MP4 and MOV.

Of course, this Pixelmator Pro version retains its predecessor’s advanced image editing features, including color adjustments, multi-channel curves, wheel color balance, and RAW photo support. The program features an automatic photo enhancement engine, allows you to remove unwanted objects from images, and lets you combine color adjustments from multiple layers. Additionally, you get a full suite of vector tools as well as a library of templates and mockups to help you create any imaging product you need.

Pixelmator Pro is currently on sale for $20, a 50% discount from the regular price of $40. So, whether you’re a classic Pixelmator customer or just looking for an alternative to high-priced subscription services like Photoshop, now is a great time to pick it up.

You can buy Pixelmator Pro from the Mac App Store (sorry, Windows users, this is a Mac-exclusive product). But if you’re not ready to plunk down the money today, you can download a seven-day free trial through the Pixelmator website. However, it’s unclear if the 50% discount will be available at the end of the trial.

Source: Pixelmator

