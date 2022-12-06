Google Supercharges Chrome with New Address Bar Shortcuts

Today Google announced three helpful new features for Google Chrome that will supercharge your web browser experience. In the Chrome address bar, users can use @tabs, @bookmarks, and the @history shortcut to quickly search for those categories or tabs instantly.

This is helpful for power users and regular folks alike. Imagine trying to find one tab when you have 20 browser tabs already open or scrolling through a huge list of bookmarks. Now, you can instantly type “@bookmark” and start typing what you’re after, and Chrome will find it for you.

While this feature isn’t completely new, it wasn’t widely available to all users without doing a bit of hacking and changing Chrome flags. However, starting today, it’s readily available to all users, making it easier to quickly search, find, and open anything within those categories.

Google

As shown in the GIF above, users can type the specific shortcut in need or simply enter “@” to see all three options. Either way, this makes using Chrome faster than ever.

As Google explained, “Try it out by typing in “@tabs” in the address bar, pressing the “search tabs” button, and then typing the title to see matching suggestions.” As you start typing the name of the site or tab you’re looking for, it’ll find it instantly and display it at the top of the page. Then one click will switch you to that tab.

When you combine this with tab groups, Google Chrome is even more powerful. Update to the latest Google Chrome 108 for desktop and give it a try yourself.